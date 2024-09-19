12 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Bianca returns, Nish gets revenge and Harry’s true colours revealed

EastEnders spoilers reveal that fans are in store for a ton of drama next week, from Bianca’s shock return to Nish getting his revenge on son Vinny.

Elsewhere Teddy and Jack clash, and things take a seriously suspicious turn with soap newbie Harry.

All this drama and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Panic sets in for Suki (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish is out to bring Vinny down

Nish continues with his plan to set Vinny up as the fall guy for the Chicken shop’s money laundering. He stages a handover of cash between Vinny and Harti in the Square gardens.

Vinny ignores Suki’s warnings and follows Nish’s orders by heading to an unknown drop-off point. Suki demands an audience with Harti in the café, where he reveals that Nish has tipped off the police and they’ll arrest Vinny when he arrives.

Nish starts to bring Vinny down (Credit: BBC)

Nish sets up Vinny

Suki quickly intervenes and Vinny arrives back at No.41 where Suki implores him to leave Walford. Vinny gets in a cab to leave, but unbeknownst to them both, it’s a trap. Vinny later pales when he realises it’s a set-up.

Debbie’s parents arrive for her funeral (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Debbie’s funeral takes place

It’s the day of Debbie’s funeral, and Martin arrives at No.25 to support Reiss following a call from Sonia. As the pair are about to leave, Brenda and Hugh arrive to make it clear that Reiss is not welcome.

Bianca makes her return (Credit: BBC)

Bianca returns

Reiss tries to plead his case, but to no avail, so Martin arranges a wake in The Vic to support him. Reiss is touched, and starts to read his eulogy for Debbie, but he’s interrupted by Bianca who bursts in demanding answers…

Harry starts to ruffle some feathers (Credit: BBC)

Teddy and Jack clash

Teddy and Sharon join forces to convince Phil to give Harry a trial shift at The Arches. Harry isn’t convinced, but soon relents after Jack makes a comment about his work ethic. Later, Teddy visits Jack at No.27 and issues a threat as recompense for his comments towards Harry.

Bianca is determined to get Sonia out of prison (Credit: BBC)

Bianca interrogates Reiss

At No.25, Bianca continues to interrogate Reiss over Sonia’s arrest, but he becomes overwhelmed and leaves. Realising she needs to take a different tact, Bianca returns and accuses Reiss of Debbie’s murder.

Bianca resorts to desperate measures

Reiss is close to confessing, but before he can, Martin and Kat arrive to diffuse the situation. Steadfast in her belief that Reiss is to blame, Bianca resorts to desperate measures to antagonise him.

Harry gets up to mischief (Credit: BBC)

Harry plotting something dodgy

Teddy is upset to learn that Harry is a no-show for his first shift at The Arches, but he later redeems himself with Phil when he saves Kathy’s handbag from a thief. Once alone, Harry makes a mysterious call, as it becomes clear he is plotting something dodgy with his new role.

Teddy and Harry are hiding something (Credit: BBC)

Teddy and Harry Mitchell’s secret confirmed

Harry meets with his contact at McClunky’s. Jack overhears and orders a warrant to search the garage, Phil rescinds Harry’s trial as a result, believing Harry is trouble. Later, Teddy issues a warning to his son, reiterating what could be at stake if the police start looking into their affairs.

Bianca confides in Martin (Credit: BBC)

Bianca opens up to Martin

Martin comforts Reiss but Reiss tells Martin about Bianca’s depression diagnosis. Later in The Vic, Bianca and Martin have a heart-to-heart about her recent struggles.

Harry gets plenty of people talking (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Teddy sets up charity event for Sonia

Harry is the topic of gossip on the Square, but Teddy convinces Phil to let Harry see out the work week at The Arches and concocts a plan to clear his son’s name by holding a charity event for Sonia at Michell’s Autos.

Phil is shocked to learn of the event, but Teddy manages to diffuse the situation by announcing the fundraiser was Harry’s idea and Phil agrees to give him his job back. Later, Jack continues to voice his suspicions on Harry and Teddy, leaving them worried.

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca continues to spiral

Bianca wakes at Kat’s flat. Kat tells Bianca she needs to face up to her actions, and go and see a GP about her erratic behaviour. Bianca meets Martin but soon reiterates her distrust of Reiss. Later, Bianca skips her GP appointment to attend Sonia’s fundraising event.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: EastEnders: Jake Moon returns – but fans have had enough of the ‘gimmick’ comebacks

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!