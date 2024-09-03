EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Anna discovers she’s pregnant and Chrissie Watts returns

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Anna suffers from a spout of sickness and dizziness and soon realises that she’s pregnant with Bobby’s baby.

Elsewhere in Walford, Chrissie Watts is back and brings with her a whole lot of trouble.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Anna’s pregnant

Anna admits to Bobby that she’s having a hard time, but with Bobby bogged down with work, he asks Freddie to spend some time with his girlfriend instead.

Freddie makes an excuse that leaves Anna upset, in a bid to make sure he’s not alone with her. Anna then sets out to ask Freddie what’s wrong but has a dizzy spell before she can do so.

Later on, Freddie tells Anna that everything is good between then and agrees to go out for food with Anna, Bobby and Gina. Things are made awkward though when Anna and Freddie end up being alone at Walford East together, with Priya teasing them about being on a “date.”

Anna admits to Gina that she’s concerned about Freddie before she speaks to Freddie and realises that he has feelings for Anna too. Anna tries to find Freddie to make things right but ends up throwing up in the cafe.

Gina then wonders if Anna could be pregnant and is almost caught by Cindy buying a pregnancy test. Anna takes the test and realises that she’s pregnant with Bobby’s baby…

2. Chaos follows Chrissie Watts

Chrissie Watts makes a dramatic return back to Walford. Her comeback to the Square causes unwanted chaos for many Walford residents. But, why is she back? What does she want?

3. Amy struggles

Chelsea worries about Amy as she admits that she needs space. She then arranges for Denzel to visit Amy – but he blames himself for Amy being at the club when the crush happened. Later on, Jack reveals that the police will soon have answers as to what really happened…

4. Kojo goes missing

George and Kojo spend some quality time together but Johnny then accidentally upsets Kojo. Elaine then tells George that Kojo must go as they can’t care for him in the way he needs. She has no idea that Kojo’s listening in.

Elaine feels awful as George blames her when he realises that Kojo has left The Vic. The police are soon involved in a bid to find the missing man. Junior finds Kojo at the tube station and tries to get him to return to the pub. Kojo is adamant that he wants to go back home to Ghana though. But, will he get his wish?

Despite Junior helping Kojo, George and Junior’s relationship is still rocky. Cindy then advises Junior to give George a chance. Taking Cindy’s advise, George and Junior begin to bond. Junior then asks Cindy if he can thank her properly later for her words of wisdom… Will she agree?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!