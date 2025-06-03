EastEnders spoilers: Are Lauren and Peter over for good as he walks out? What we know

The turbulent relationship of Lauren Branning and Peter Beale seemed to be at an end in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, June 3) as he split up with her and then stormed out of the house. Are they over for good?

This came after Peter admitted to feeling resentful of Lauren yesterday, blaming her for Jimmy’s blindness. Horrified, Lauren had stormed out, spending the night at Zack’s after almost relapsing… sharing a kiss in her search for comfort.

The next day, guilt-ridden Lauren attempted to speak to Peter, but he was having none of it.

Peter told Lauren that he wants custody of the kids (Credit: BBC)

Peter broke up with Lauren in EastEnders tonight

Having spent the night in fear that Lauren had fallen off the wagon again, Peter decided that the best thing was to call time on their relationship. But that wasn’t all – he plans on seeking custody of the children too.

Spurred on by a visit to the hospital with Jimmy, Peter was ready to take responsibility for his son. This spelled bad news for Lauren, who he felt he couldn’t trust… and still blamed for Jimmy’s blindness. Decision made, he headed home, where he shared the news of their split with a devastated Lauren.

Bombshell dropped, he left Lauren alone for one last night with the kids before storming off, ready to start proceedings. Is there any way back for Peter and Lauren?

Peter’s done with Lauren (Credit: BBC)

What happens on EastEnders following Peter and Lauren split

Emmerdale spoilers for tomorrow (Wednesday, June 4) see Peter ploughing ahead with his plan to seek custody. Concerned Kathy manages to convince him to talk to Lauren, but he soon realises she’s hiding something.

At The Vic, he talks to Johnny about custody advice. However, Honey overhears, and shares this news with Lauren. Fuming, Lauren storms over to No.45 and officially ends things with Peter.

The soap hasn’t yet revealed whether Peter or Lauren will be able to reconcile, but things aren’t looking good for the pair. Ahead of tonight’s events, star Jacqueline Jossa teased what’s to come for Lauren – revealing that the soap had some ‘major returns’ and a dramatic winter storyline planned.

But what does this mean for Peter and Lauren?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

