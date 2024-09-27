EastEnders: As soap reveals that Nish might not live to see Christmas, exactly how long does he have left?

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, September 26), doctors told Nish that he should make the most of the time he has left with his family.

This came after Nish suffered chest pains, with Suki simply sitting back and watching his suffer.

But, with EastEnders now hinting that Nish may not see Christmas Day this year, here’s everything we know about his upcoming death.

Nish’s death looms (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish received worrying prognosis

This week in Walford, Suki watched Nish suffer chest pains and collapse onto the floor in pain. As Nish clutched his chest, Suki poured herself a drink and sat back, relishing the moment.

Avani soon turned up with Eve though and wondered what was happening. Avani then saw Nish in pain and helped him, with an ambulance soon turning up. She spotted Suki’s phone in her bag and realised that she had no intention of helping Nish.

At the hospital, doctors told Nish that he was very close to dying. The strain on his heart had caused rapid deterioration.

Nish then asked the doctor how long he had left. Avani then hoped he’d live to see Christmas.

The doctor didn’t tell him exactly how long he was looking at but she did hint that he might not be around for Christmas.

She suggested that he made the most of the little time he had left with his family.

Nish doesn’t have long left (Credit: BBC)

How long does Nish have left to live?

We know that Nish has a heart disease, and that his days are indeed numbered. But, how long does he actually have left?

The Sun recently reported that Nish will leave in scenes to come, also reporting that a fire is set to rip through Walford. But, could these two factors be linked? When will Nish die? And, will he live to see Christmas?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.