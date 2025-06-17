EastEnders should get rid of 6am iPlayer drop entirely, fans demand

In a shake-up to the soap’s usual schedule, EastEnders didn’t drop on BBC iPlayer yesterday as it normally does at 6am. This was to mark Ben Wadey’s first episode as Executive Producer – for which he had a very special surprise up his sleeve.

After a full weekend of speculation, last night’s episode of the soap aired simultaneously with its iPlayer counterpart – leaving audiences guessing as a mystery figure lay on Stacey Slater’s sofa.

This was later revealed to be Zoe Slater, who revealed herself to Alfie as the end credits rolled. A not-entirely unexpected surprise, but one fans were on tenterhooks waiting for until the episode aired at 19.30pm.

And, to many, this return to a time before iPlayer was a very welcome change indeed.

The rumours were true… Zoe’s back (Credit: BBC)

Soap should get rid of 6am iPlayer release, EastEnders fans demand

Writing on social media after the episode aired, fans shared their thoughts on what had just happened. And, amid the fallout of Zoe’s return to the soap after twenty years, some were hoping the BBC could do away with its early release altogether.

“I love when they don’t show it early on iPlayer bc the nation all tuning in at the same time hits different,” wrote one fan on X.

“Oh this is so exciting! So glad that they didn’t put it on iPlayer,” said another.

“Scrap 6am uploads and bring back the mon, tuesday, thursday, friday schedule where it was 8pm on mon & fri and 7:30pm tues & thurs i miss it so much,” said a third.

“I Really hope Ben Wadey Does Permanently Scrap Early Morning 6am Daily Release,” Added A Fourth Fan.

How do you feel about the soap’s early iPlayer release?

The soap returned to iPlayer as usual this morning (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders returns to normal following Monday schedule change

Fans wondering why and how Zoe had returned to EastEnders didn’t have to wait long for answers – as the soap resumed business as usual this morning. As dawn rolled in, so did its 6am iPlayer release.

In addition to the fallout of Zoe‘s return, tonight’s episode sees Joel face consequences for grabbing a young woman on the tube. As Joel and Vicki demand answers, Vicki hands Isla her number so they can talk later. However, seeing how worried Ross is for Joel’s future gives her pause for thought.

And, later, she offers Isla money not to report Joel to the police. Will she agree?

Elsewhere, Phil begins to worry that Linda isn’t coping with her increased workload at The Vic. Will she fall back into bad habits?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

