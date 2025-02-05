With Denise’s big decision coming up in EastEnders, fans are shipping Ravi with Priya instead of his current secret lover.

Last night (Tuesday, February 4), Ravi and Priya ended up sharing a kiss with each other.

And, now fans think that they’re a better match than Ravi and Denise as the love triangle turns into a love square.

Ravi was there in Priya’s hour of need (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ravi and Priya kissed

Last night in Walford, Priya saw Ravi dealing drugs and confronted him about it. She feared that he’d lose the kids and get locked up for his dodgy business.

Back at home, Priya had a heartfelt chat with Ravi as she explained that she didn’t want the kids losing him like she once did.

She didn’t understand why he’d risk everything when he didn’t need to, then explaining that she’d loved him and he’d loved her for who she was. She was devastated when they split up all those years ago.

Ravi then took Priya into his arms and reassured her that nobody would lose him in their lives. As Priya sobbed into his shoulder, he then brushed her hair out of her eyes and kissed her…

But, viewers will know that this has just made everything that bit messier as Denise and Ravi are secretly seeing each other, with Priya unaware of this crucial information…

Are Ravi and Priya a better match? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg Ravi to choose Priya over Denise

With Denise preparing to choose between Ravi and Jack as her love triangle storyline gears up to reach its peak, fans are now hoping that Ravi bails on Denise and no longer becomes an option for her.

They’re instead shipping Ravi and Priya together and think that they’re endgame.

One fan commented: “Even if Denise picks Ravi, he’s gonna end up with Priya at some point bc they’re endgame.”

Another person added: “I’m gonna be gutted if Ravi ends up winning the vote during anniversary week, he’s so much more so suited to Priya long term.”

A third viewer wrote: “No-one can vote for D & Ravi! It’s gotta be Priya & Ravi.”

But, Denise’s choice of lover is down to an audience vote… So, who will you choose to win the vote? Jack or Ravi? And what will this mean for Ravi and Priya’s potential future?

