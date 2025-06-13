EastEnders pulls BBC iPlayer episode from Monday’s schedules – here’s why and when you can watch

The BBC have pulled EastEnders from iPlayer on Monday, June 16, amid an exciting announcement from new executive producer Ben Wadey. Fans of the soap will be aware that it usually drops at 6am during the week, prior to it airing at 7.30pm on BBC One.

However, that won’t be the case on Monday, as EastEnders gears up for a ‘twist, shock’ and ‘drama’ filled summer that will have fans chomping at the bit.

Here’s why EastEnders won’t be dropping on iPlayer this Monday, and how you can catch up.

EastEnders executive producer teases summer of drama as soap pulled from iPlayer

Announcing the news, EastEnders Executive Producer Ben Wadey said: “Next week marks the start of something big in Walford that we hope will get everyone talking, and it’s only just the beginning. We’ve got twists, shocks, and plenty of drama lined up for a summer you don’t want to miss.”

This marks Ben’s first episode as Executive Producer since taking over from Chris Clenshaw. Chris, who took on the role in 2015, served as Executive Producer for ten years before stepping down. Tonight’s episode was Chris’s last, departing on a relatively happy note (unless you’re George and Elaine) as Kat and Alfie tied the knot, and Patrick and Yolande were engaged.

When is EastEnders on next week?

Monday’s episode will air as normal on BBC One. However, it will also be simulcast with its iPlayer counterpart, meaning that the episode won’t be available to watch at 6am as usual.

Instead, fans will have to wait until 7.30pm to see what happens, when it also goes live on iPlayer.

What’s happening on EastEnders on Monday?

EastEnders spoilers for Monday reveal that Kat and Alfie’s married life doesn’t exactly get off to a peaceful start. Jean is furious about press coverage of the limo business, which describes Kathy as ‘Mrs. Monroe.’

Alfie tries to smooth over the situation, but grows distracted by his phone. She broaches the subject with Harvey, who is also quick to dismiss her. When she tries to sabotage the limo business, Alfie talks her down, promising to be there for her in her break-up from Harvey. However, another problem arises when he gets a call from Stacey…

As they catch the tube together, Joel asks Tommy to film him. Tommy is appalled when he watches Joel pretend to fall on a passenger named Isla, who he then touches inappropriately. At the station, Isla reports Joel, who is apprehended by guards.

Ross and Vicki are horrified to arrive at the station, where they find Joel being held.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

