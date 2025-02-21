EastEnders: Poignant significance behind Sonia’s baby name

Sonia Fowler gave birth in EastEnders last night – marking 4o years of the long-running BBC soap by bringing new life into the world. This came as another was tragically extinguished – with Martin dying from injuries obtained when Reiss crashed his car into a pile of gas bottles.

Sonia went into labour in the immediate aftermath, as Lauren and Bianca ushered the baby safely into the world. As Martin died, Sonia gave a heartfelt speech to her baby daughter – revealing the child’s name as she did so.

Welcome to the world, baby Julia. But what’s the significance behind the baby’s name?

Welcome to the world baby Julia (Credit: BBC)

The story behind baby Julia as Sonia gives birth on EastEnders

In the run-up to the live episode, producers proposed two baby names – Julia and Toni. Those with an ear for names will recognise Julia and Tony as the names of the soap’s creators, Julia Smith and Tony Holland.

The telly pair first met in 1971, and collaborated together on several projects prior to EastEnders – including the hospital drama Angels. In 1983, they came up with the concept for EastEnders, after being approached by BBC bosses to come up with a soap which could compete with ITV favourites Coronation Street, Crossroads and Emmerdale Farm.

These days, Julia is perhaps best known for lending her name to Julia’s theme – the alternative version of the soap’s usual theme tune which plays on special occasions (including Martin’s sad death last night).

Bye, Jimmy (Credit: BBC)

Birth, death and reconciled love on EastEnders this week

Julia’s birth was just one of many explosive developments on this week’s EastEnders. As well as the birth of Julia and death of Martin, the soap also marked the exit of villain Reiss Colwell – killed by a falling bathtub.

Elsewhere, Denise finally made her choice between Jack and Ravi. As the viewers voted, Denise picked her man – and reconciled with ex-husband Jack. Meanwhile, Phil finally accepted the help he so needs. After a pep talk from Linda and Nigel, he was admitted to a mental health facility.

Next week’s episode picks up the pieces, with Cindy demanding answers after learning Kathy had attacked her – herself holding the blame after pushing Ian in front of Reiss’s car, causing the whole explosion. Will life in Walford ever be the same again?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

