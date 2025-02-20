EastEnders: Phil will reunite with Shirley in mental health facility, fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Phil Mitchell will reunite with Shirley while in a mental health facility. This follows last night’s episode, in which struggling Phil finally agreed to seek help for his pain.

As Grant, Nigel and Linda confronted him in the Arches, Phil attempted to shoot himself. However, the bullet was empty, and Grant managed to wrestle the pistol out of his brother’s hands. Grant wasn’t much more use than tat – shuffling over to The Vic where he assisted in rescuing Sharon from the wreckage.

Phil reached his lowest ebb last night (Credit: BBC)

Phil opened up in EastEnders last night

Back at the Arches, Phil opened up to Linda and Nigel. As Nigel admitted that he’d been diagnosed with dementia, it appeared that they had finally gotten through to Phil at last. And, when a care worker arrived on the scene, he finally agreed to get help.

Phil left Walford in search of help as last night’s episode ended, into the care of a mental health support who’d give him the support and recovery he so needs. However, fans have predicted that there might be even more in store – could Phil find Shirley inside the facility?

We’re overdue a Shirley return (Credit: BBC)

Shirley is waiting for Phil at the mental health facility, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on X as last night’s scenes aired, fans shared their thoughts on a potential Shirley Carter return. Is her return to the soap on the horizon?

“What if whilst Phil is in the mental health facility, he bumps into old flame Shirley Carter, who was known to be hospitalised off screen at some point following Mick’s ‘death’….. we can only dream!” announced one fan.

“Didn’t dean say Shirley had a breakdown and was in a mental health facility,” remembered another.

“I wonder if as Phil enters into a mental health facility he will find Shirley is also there? We know Dean said he was looking after her as her mental health was poor after Mick died and now hes in prison maybe she spiralled and got admitted into the same facility Phil is at and they return together as emotional support?” asked a third.

“I’m pretty sure Dean did say she was in a mental health facility. Now that would be something,” a fourth speculated.

Fans have long begged to see iconic Shirley back on the streets of Walford. Has her time finally come?

