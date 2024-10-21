EastEnders: War breaks out between the Mitchells and the Panesars – who’ll come out on top?

After tonight’s EastEnders (October 21), the Panesars and the Mitchells head into an all-out war, but who will come out on top?

Tensions have been rising after Avaani lied and pretended she was with Barney Mitchell. However, she was actually seeing an older man behind her parents’ backs.

Monday’s ep saw Avaani get assaulted by her older boyfriend Mason. It came after she told him she didn’t want to take their relationship to the next step. Ravi flew off the handle and turned his anger towards Barney Mitchell, who he believes to be behind his daughter’s distress.

The Mitchells aren’t a family willing to take disrespect (or a younger family member being dangled off the viaduct by his feet) lying down, though – so what happens next? And who’ll win the war of the Panesars vs the Mitchells?

Avaani’s assault sparks war between the Panesars and the Mitchells (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What happens next?

The Square will become embroiled in a war, but the family that will end on top is not yet clear.

From love affairs, murder and gang activities, both families have their fair share of dodgy dealings and history. But how will the Panesars fare against Walford’s most notorious clan, the Mitchells?

Nish vs Phil

One place to start is the family patriarchs. On one hand, Walford legend Phil Mitchell has had more than his fair share of crime and punishment. However, despite only appearing on the Square in 2022, Nish Panesar has also left a menacing mark.

One of his more recent dastardly deeds saw Nish try to kill his own son, Vinny, after finding out he’d double crossed him. Nish attempted to put blood on Vinny’s hands after handing over his business, which was known to be laundering money. At the last minute, Vinny decided to ditch a dodgy deal with an associate of Nish’s which would’ve left him in prison.

After finding this out, Nish grew violent and kidnapped Vinny after pretending to be a cab driver. He took him to Walford East where he tried to stab him with a kitchen knife. Luckily, Suki and Ravi walked in to save the day.

Nish has a devilish evil streak (Credit: BBC)

Nish’s history

The Square’s newest villain was abusive to ex-wife Suki for years and stole her businesses from underneath her when she left him for Eve. This is despite her building them up while he was in prison for killing Suki’s best friend’s husband.

Despite being recently diagnosed with a deadly heart condition, Nish still isn’t a man to be underestimated. He’s pretty close to his deathbed, but Nish still has his devious wits about him, and people willing to carry out his plans. Recently, he even ordered someone to beat up Eve’s elderly mum and put her in hospital.

From killing his best pal to trying to murder his own son, laundering money and getting old ladies beaten up, the Mitchells might just have met their match in Nish Panesar.

And that’s before we even consider the wrath (and muscles) of bad-boy-gone-good (ish) Ravi… Little Teddy Mitchell quite literally won’t know what’s hit him.

The Panesars have the brains, brawn and extended network to annihilate the Mitchells, unless Phil brings out the big guns and orders Grant to return…

The Mitchells have never been the type of family to back down (Credit: BBC)

Phil’s history

While Phil has never intentionally killed anyone, he has played a hand in many Walford deaths. He had a role in the demise of Steve Owen, Dennis Rickman, Stella Crawford, Kevin Wicks and Heather Trott… to name but a few!

But if he’s going to war with the Panesars, who does Phil really have on his side as head of the Mitchell family? Billy would run the other way – and he proved that when Jay’s dad was beaten to death by hiding in the bathroom.

Ben’s in prison, Callum’s too soft/dedicated to his job, Sam’s who knows where after upsetting a drug dealer and Grant’s in Portugal with Courtney.

We’re certain Barney survives being dangled over the viaduct. But he’d be as much use as a chocolate teapot in a fight. Harry Mitchell might be a match for Ravi in a bust-up, and Phil could certainly duff Nish up. There’s something we don’t quite know about Teddy Mitchell yet, so are we underestimating him?

Bad news for the Mitchells?

Sadly, what the Mitchells lack in the brawn department, they don’t really make up for in the brains department.

Phil is a clever businessman and and always been determined to fight tooth and nail for his family. But is he really a match for conniving Nish?

Unless Jack Branning gets involved, thanks to his Mitchell link through Amy. Then they could count a copper on Team Mitchell and, quite literally, get away with murder.

With everything to play for, it’s time to sit back, grab the popcorn and prepare to watch one hell of a battle commence on BBC One.

