EastEnders opinion: Phil special episode offered important and emotional insight into mental illness

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, March 20) was a rather special one that focused on Phil Mitchell’s stay in the mental health unit.

The episode solely focused on Phil’s four week stay, receiving support for his depression.

Here’s why we think tonight’s episode was beautifully done and conveyed a really important message.

EastEnders: Phil Mitchell special mental health episode

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders picked up right from the point where Phil agreed to get support during the 40th week after trying to end his own life.

The episode showed Phil’s journey from Day One in the mental health unit up until the present day.

His initial reaction to going to the unit was one of anger and frustration. Phil refused to get involved with group therapy activities and isolated himself in his room.

After days of not showering or speaking to others, by Day 14 Phil started to make a friend in Gaz who suffered from complex trauma.

Unfortunately, Phil offered his new friend a can of beer which later led to an incident. Phil’s mental health support worker then helped him see that he needed to get better for himself and that sometimes, no matter how hard others try to help, the only one who can save you is yourself.

With Phil starting to participate in art therapy, he decided to discharge himself and head back to Walford. Nigel, Billy, Linda and Lexi all then found him at Eric Mitchell’s grave after hearing that he’d left the mental health unit.

Opinion: Soap episode offered important insight into mental illness

Phil’s special mental health episode was cleverly done, highlighting the entirety of Phil’s stay within a 30 minute episode.

During the span of the episode, Phil’s mental health started to pick up. Although, there was still a long way to go in his journey to getting better.

Throughout his stay though, EastEnders beautifully portrayed the real-life challenges – from big to small – of someone struggling with their mental health. Taking a shower, or making eye contact with someone might just be a huge achievement.

It also showed that one method of support might not work for everyone. It’s not a one size fits all situation. Each person has a different way of coping, with the core message being that only you can figure out what works for you. You just have to be willing to try and take that small step to getting better.

Many aspects covered in ‘real and raw’ way

As well as the soap depicting Phil’s person experience with mental health (an important topic to highlight, playing a part in tackling the unfair taboo surrounding male mental health struggles), the episode also showcased the continuous struggles the mental health unit staff face on a daily basis.

They try their best yet get a lot of slack for it, also putting themselves in potential danger when faced with violent situations. It makes viewers realise just how much respect and praise these staff members deserve for trying to help those struggling.

By having a stereotypically ‘tough’ guy like Phil struggle with his mental health in such a real and raw way, the soap has done justice to such an important subject.

