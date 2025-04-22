EastEnders: Nigel to die at Christmas, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Nigel Bates will die at Christmas, amid scenes last night (Monday, April 21) which saw his dementia symptoms drastically worsen.

Growing confused as he took part in the Square’s Easter celebrations, Nigel lashed out, accusing poor Harvey of being a ‘paedo’ who’d targeted his daughter, Clare. As Yolande ushered an upset Nigel home, Phil was forced to explain to the onlookers about his condition.

And, as he returned home, Phil found a video on Nigel’s phone. In the video, Nigel explained to himself how he’d have to take drastic action if his condition gets any worse…

Nigel had a bad day (Credit: BBC)

Nigel to die in Christmas storyline, EastEnders fans predict

Debating the outcome of the storyline, fans shared their thoughts on where this might be headed. And some predicted that Nigel’s final scenes on the soap might air this Christmas.

“Nigel will die on Christmas/around Christmas. I think its pretty obvious based on two things. The progression of his dementia. If he died at Christmas, it’d be exactly a year after he returned, so it may have been a year contract,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“I don’t think it’ll be the main focus but i think Nigel will die around that time,” said another.

“Sadly I think it will be Nigel as well and around Christmas time, and it will be either an accident or fire,” a third agreed.

“They’ve ramped up the progression of his illness so I’m starting to wonder if the Nigel story will continue until Christmas or finish earlier as we’re still 8 months away from Christmas and it will be a super hard watch until then!” another said.

Will Nigel die in a heartbreaking Christmas for the residents of Walford?

Nigel feels he has no choice but to leave (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as Nigel plans to leave Walford

Confronted about his video by Phil, Nigel attempts to explain himself. However, Phil grows upset and leaves. As Jean arrives to speak to Nigel, the pair share a heart-to-heart about his dementia. However, Nigel keeps quiet about what Phil has learned.

Meanwhile, Phil speaks with Linda, who encourages him to support Nigel. Phil returns home looking to make amends, but is surprised to find only a goodbye letter waiting for him.

With Nigel planning on leaving Walford, Phil sets out in search of his friend. He grows worried when Yolande and Jean confirm they’ve not seen him. As Linda joins in the search, Phil tries to make amends with Nigel.

Phil convinces a reluctant Nigel to return home, but soon overwhelms him with his overzealous approach to care Later, he tells Kathy that Nigel is no longer up to working at the café.

Read more: As Sonia says goodbye to Walford, here’s a look at Natalie Cassidy’s life after EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!