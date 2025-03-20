EastEnders: Nicola and Junior set for affair, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Nicola Mitchell is set for an affair with Junior Knight following scenes this week. This came as she rekindled things with Teddy, getting him back into bed as he struggled with the news that Sharon had betrayed him for Grant.

And, as she paraded around like the cat who’d gotten the cream, Junior decided to pay his new business partner a visit. Interrupting as Teddy chatted with Teddy, Nicola made sure he got an eyeful – flashing Junior while Teddy looked on, amused.

Fans have taken this as confirmation that Junior and Nicola will be the soap’s next big affair.

Nicola gave Junior an eyeful (Credit: BBC)

Junior and Nicola to have affair, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on social media, fans shared their thoughts on these scenes. And many were certain that it won’t be long before the pair end up in bed together.

“Nicola making sure Junior gets an eyeful – bet I know where that’s going!” exclaimed one fan.

“Given that Cindy had an affair with Junior to make George jealous – I can literally see the writers going down this route with Junior & Nicola,” said another.

“Nicola and Junior will definitely bang at one point,” a third agreed.

“Despite just getting Teddy back into bed, I’ve no doubt in my mind Nicola will have [expletive] both Junior and Ravi by the end of the year as well! Her giving Junior a flash made me howl loooool,” said a fourth.

Junior’s been a busy man since arriving in Walford (Credit: BBC)

All the women Junior has slept with so far

Arriving on the soap last year, Junior soon established himself as something of a ladies’ man. No sooner had he arrived in Walford than he slept with Bianca, carving his first notch into the bedpost.

His wife, Monique, wasn’t far behind, and was joined by their son Xavier. The soap soon revealed that Junior’s cheating was habitual, and she left, leaving him to his own devices.

It wasn’t long before he found himself in bed with his dad’s ex, Cindy. All that ended when they were exposed at Christmas, leaving Junior at a loose end for once. Will Nicola be next?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

