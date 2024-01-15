EastEnders newcomer Harold Martin actor David Sterne is no stranger to soap having had roles in Coronation Street and Doctors

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, January 15), the Mitchells all paid their respects to their late relative by attending Aunt Sal’s funeral.

Harold Martin, Aunt Sal’s husband, gave a touching eulogy at the service before making a huge revelation to Sam.

But, where have you seen Harold Martin actor David Sterne before? He’s had quite the career!

David is an English actor (Credit: BBC)

Who is David Sterne?

David Sterne is an English actor who has appeared in over 90 films during his long career, spanning over more than four decades.

He’s also no stranger to the world of television as well as the world of radio.

He first started his impressive catalogue of film and television appearances back in 1973. Adding to this, David was also a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He’s been working in the industry for more than half his life (Credit: BBC)

How old is David Sterne?

David Sterne was born in 1946. This makes him 78 years of age.

It also means that he’s been acting for more than half of his life. That’s impressive!

Harold lets Sam into a secret (Credit: BBC)

Who does David Sterne play in EastEnders?

Tonight on the BBC soap, David Sterne made his first appearance as Harold Martin – the husband of Aunt Sal.

The Mitchells were introduced to a number of Aunt Sal’s other relatives, with Harold being one of them.

Harold made a eulogy, explaining that everyone had their opinions about Sal but his world felt rather ‘rotten’ now that she was no longer here.

After the service, Sam spoke to Harold and was baffled when he mentioned that Aunt Sal had left her £100,000.

Harold then informed her that Phil had been in control of the inheritance money, so she should take it up with him.

Fortunately for Sam, Alfie had just told her that Phil had slept with Emma behind Kat’s back.

This meant that Sam now had something to blackmail Phil with. On the back of this, she confronted Phil about the money. However, he explained that Sam owed him so much that he’d not given it her.

Sam then threatened to tell Kat the truth about his cheating unless he handed over the money.

David has also appeared in Coronation Street, Doctors and Emmerdale (Credit: BBC)

What else has David Sterne been in?

With David’s career spanning over forty years, it’s not surprising that he’s appeared in a lot of television, film and radio productions.

He’s made brief appearances in rival soaps Emmerdale, Doctors and Coronation Street over the years.

Before his EastEnders appearance, David most recently appeared in 12 episodes of the Sister Boniface Mysteries. He played the role of Tom Thomas in this series.

In addition to his soap roles, David has also starred in Bridgerton, Free Rein, Red Dwarf, Doc Martin and Death in Paradise.

His next appearance will be in the short – Cat Got Your Tongue. He’ll be playing the part of Brian.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

