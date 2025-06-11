EastEnders’ new Queen Vic landlady reportedly revealed as Kat Slater and fans are thrilled

The Queen Vic looks to be going up for sale and Kat Slater has been reported as the next landlady of the iconic pub.

Fans spotted a ‘for sale’ sign outside the pub in a behind-the-scenes post made by EastEnders last month, hinting at new owners.

And now it appears as though Kat Slater is going to be the one to take the pub off of Elaine and Linda’s hands.

Kat’s heading back behind the bar (Credit: BBC)

Kat Slater reportedly set to be new Queen Vic landlady

In May, an EastEnders social media post saw an ‘auction’ sign appear on The Vic building.

Since then, fans have been speculating as to who the new owner of the pub could be. The likes of Zack, Phil and Suki were all names thrown into the mix.

However, one guess – Kat Slater – seems to be the name the soap is going with.

The Sun has now reported that Kat will return to her roots behind the bar and become the latest Vic landlady.

A source told the publication: “This will be Kat’s third time working in the Queen Vic, but this will be her first time at the helm.

“It’s a full-circle moment for the character, as when she first moved on to Albert Square in 2000, Kat gained employment as a barmaid at the pub. Then, ten years on, she helped Alfie.

“But now she’s going to be the sole licensee of the boozer and it will kick-start a whole new chapter for the pub.”

But, where will this leave Alfie Moon who Kat is set to marry this week? All remains to be seen.

Fans couldn’t be happier (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans thrilled with soap’s new landlady choice

With Kat heading back behind that Vic bar, fans have taken to social media to share their joy over the soap’s decision.

Taking to X, one fan exclaimed: “Oh I cannot wait to see Kat back in The Vic!”

Another shared: “Kat back in The Vic and as landlady… I’m shaking!”

A third person added: “Kat Moon’s new house is her old house. I’m SCREAMING!!”

A fourth EastEnders viewer commented: “I can’t wait to see Kat Moon where she belongs in The Vic. The best landlady ever.”

A final fan ended: “Kat slater back in The Vic. WE WON.”

