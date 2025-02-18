EastEnders: New fan theory unlocks ‘clues’ to Zoe Slater return

Fans of EastEnders have grown convinced that Zoe Slater is set to return to the soap, following one major ‘clue’ in last night’s episode. Actress Michelle Ryan left the soap in 2005, and her character hasn’t been seen since – but not without audience demand.

Zoe was at the heart of one of EastEnders’ most iconic bombshells of all time when it was revealed that she was the daughter of Kat Slater, and audiences have long hoped to see her back in Walford. And what better time than as the soap celebrates its 40th anniversary?

Tribute was paid last night (Monday, February 17), as the camera zoomed in on a framed picture of the Slater family: Big and Little Mo, Kat, Lynne and Zoe. A tender nod to one of the soap’s most beloved families… or a hint at things to come?

EastEnders fans convinced Zoe Slater is about to return to EastEnders

Writing on social media as the scene aired, fans shared their theories as to whether we might be about to see a Zoe Slater comeback. And many took the picture as confirmation of fact.

“The way the camera focused directly on Michelle Ryan in that framed Slater photo, that’s no accident. She’s totally coming back this week. That was a deliberate teaser,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“The Slater close up! Who’s coming back! I hope it’s all of them – Little Mo, Lynne AND ZOE!” exclaimed another.

“Is this a clue? Has Kat gone to pick up Zoe, Lynne and Little Mo to bring them to the reception,” said a third.

“We’re finally getting the Kat and Zoe reunion in the live episode aren’t we,” a fourth commented.

Is there any truth to the rumour?

Actress Michelle Ryan speaks out on Zoe Slater return

Last year, actress Michelle Ryan hinted that she hadn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to EastEnders. In November, she shared a selfie with screen sister Kacey Ainsworth (Little Mo, to you and I), reminiscing on EastEnders history as she did.

In the comments below the Instagram post, one fan asked Michelle whether she would ever consider a comeback.

Replying to the comment, Michelle said: “Never say never!”

When another fan suggested that her return would be ‘epic,’ Michelle said:

To add to the speculation, she also said: “That’s for the producers to decide.”

Has the time finally come?

