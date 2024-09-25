EastEnders: Neglected storylines need revisiting such as Anna mugging and Peggy’s crush, fans demand

EastEnders fans are confused with writers after they claim several huge storylines were completely abandoned after airing.

The Square has been abuzz recently with several huge plot lines for characters, such as Anna being mugged and devastation following the club crush at Peggy’s.

While Nish and Reiss’ scheming ways seem to be at the forefront, several social media users are left baffled at the other storylines which lie – seemingly – ‘forgotten forever’…

Amy suffered serious injuries after the club crush (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Neglected storylines

Just weeks ago, the Square was shaken after a huge club crush left several seriously injured. Amy escaped with life-threatening injuries, and Lauren was diagnosed with a punctured lung, among other conditions.

Amy was convinced by Avani to sneak out of her home and attend the Over-18s carnival afterparty at Peggy’s. After Denzel threw a few insults, she obliged.

Chaos ensued following their entry as Chelsea had previously oversold tickets to the event, leading to a crush.

Following the incident, Jack was furious with Penny, who he believed to be behind the crush. Meanwhile, Chelsea was wracked with guilt over her role in the incident.

Police interviewed the two women and after a few stressful days, Amy was released from hospital. While at the time the soap focused on this incident, not much seems to have come of it.

In fact, other storylines, such as Anna being spiked and mugged, seem to have come to… nothing.

Anna was spiked a few weeks ago at Peggy’s (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans unimpressed with ‘forgotten’ storylines

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment and claimed the drama-packed carnival week was pointless.

One X user wrote: “What was the point? It just happened out of nowhere and now it’s not even been discussed as we now pivot back again to the Reiss/Sonia and Nish storylines.

“It felt like such a consequential event should have a) had more build up to it and b) more of a stronger follow up to the events that unfolded.”

Another noted: “Just like most storylines in EastEnders of late….ZERO POINT.

“As an avid E/Es fan….I’m finding myself livid, stressed out and seriously contemplating jacking the whole show in cos of the piffle that the writers seem to think that we’re going to remotely believe.”

Gina mentioned Anna’s spiking a week ago, the first time it had been mentioned since it happened. A third riled user penned: “Gina mentioning Anna’s spiking and mugging when it’s not been mentioned in weeks.”

But, will these storylines ever be revisited properly? Or, have they just been abandoned?

