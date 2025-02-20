EastEnders: Martin to survive but lose a leg, new fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have debated the fate of Martin Fowler following last night’s episode of the soap. This came as he and Stacey found themselves trapped in The Vic after a massive explosion brought the pub tumbling down around their ears.

The explosion, caused by Reiss (which, in turn, was caused by Cindy!) left Martin and Stacey stranded in a crumbling Vic, while Sonia went into labour in another room. Elsewhere, Sharon was visited by a vision of her deceased mum Angie, and other residents climbed out of a window.

Martin and Stacey’s situation was initially less precarious than others – and, as the pair made their way to safety, it looked as though they might come through (relatively) unscathed for a while. However, all that changed in the episode’s final moments.

Martin trapped in Queen Vic collapse

As Martin made his decision (sorry Ruby) a beam from the ceiling was knocked loose, sending Stacey flying and pinning Martin to the floor. He was in one piece when the episode ended, but for how long?

Some EastEnders fans have wondered whether Martin might survive the collapse… but come away missing at least one leg.

Martin to lose a leg in Queen Vic collapse, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on social media as the episode aired, fans shared their thoughts as to Martin’s fate. And some wondered whether he might find himself permanently injured in the pub collapse.

“Wonder if they’re taking Martin’s leg/s?” asked one fan on X.

“Reckon Martin’s going to go a little Paul Robinson and lose a leg,” said another, referring to a Neighbours character who lost a leg following a grisly fall off a cliff.

“He could be permanently paralysed rather than die,” a third pointed out.

“I think… Martin has picked Stacey, and now he’s going to end up disabled or something, or lose his legs, and Stacy’s gonna be like ‘I didn’t sign up for this’,” a fourth said.

Will Martin survive? And, if so, will his life ever be the same again?

