With EastEnders heading for a big fire at The Queen Vic, fans are predicting that Martin might have to save either Stacey or Ruby…

At the moment, there’s been a bit of a love triangle playing out for Martin, Stacey and Ruby. But, this could soon come to an abrupt end.

And, if fan predictions are anything to go by, it might end in a very tragic way…

Stacey and Ruby have been jealous of each other… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin, Stacey and Ruby love triangle

Ever since Ruby returned to the Square with his son Roman, Martin’s been torn between both of his ex-lovers Ruby and Stacey.

Martin went in for a kiss with Stacey the other month but she rejected him. However, she then realised that she still had feelings for Martin but unfortunately there was a slight issue – as jealous Ruby wasn’t happy with the time Stacey and Martin were then spending with each other.

Ruby wanted to impress Martin whilst also hoping that he’d prioritise Roman, temporarily moving in with him. She then even helped him save his stall on the market.

But, this love triangle might all be leading up to Martin being forced to pick which woman he actually loves… Which woman’s life he wants to save…

Who would he save? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin forced to save either Ruby or Stacey?

With the EastEnders 40th anniversary arriving this month, a huge fire is set to tear through The Queen Vic.

And, a new fan theory now predicts that both Ruby and Stacey will find themselves caught up in the flames. And, Martin will be forced to choose who he saves…

With a mysterious interactive vote on the way, one fan wrote: “Kind of get the impression two characters will be trapped in the fire with another character coming to rescue them but can only save one, and we get to choose who.”

Another fan then replied: “If it’s Martin saving Ruby or Stacey I feel I know which way that vote will go.”

Another person wondered what the second interactive vote could be, asking: “What does everyone think it is? I think we might get to decide who attacked Cindy, or maybe Ruby and Stacey are trapped in the fire and Martin has to save one (it will be Stacey and the writers know this.)”

A final viewer added: “I do think it’s gonna be either who to save or does a character die.

“I don’t know who it would be for either of these but people have been saying that Martin might have to save either Ruby or Stacey, which I think could be interesting.”

But, who would Martin choose? That’s if he doesn’t die himself first…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

