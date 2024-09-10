Over on EastEnders, Chrissie Watts has just returned to our screens as she came face to face with Sharon – the daughter of Den Watts – after nineteen years.

Last night (Monday, September 9), Sharon told Chrissie that she forgave her for killing Den.

But, who exactly was Den Watts? And how and why did Chrissie kill him?

Den was nicknamed ‘Dirty Den’ (Credit: BBC)

Who was Den Watts in EastEnders?

Den Watts was played by actor Leslie Grantham, appearing in the soap’s first ever episode in 1985.

He soon got the nickname ‘Dirty Den’ after the character got this adopted daughter’s teenager friend pregnant.

Den was married to Angie Watts, asking for a divorce from his alcoholic wife on Christmas Day, 1986.

Getting involved with a criminal gang, Den left the Square in 1989 but returned in 2003 after faking his own death.

Whilst spending time in Spain, Den remarried Chrissie Watts. But, that marriage was doomed to fail…

Chrissie has been in prison for 19 years (Credit: BBC)

Why did Chrissie kill Den Watts?

Chrissie was furious after finding out that Den had cheated on her repeatedly.

Chrissie found out that Zoe Slater was pregnant with Den’s child and tried to get her to have an abortion. Things escalated and Den started to attack Chrissie.

Zoe stepped in to help though and hit Den on the head with a doorstop…

Den was killed by Chrissie (Credit: BBC)

How did Den Watts die?

Zoe Slater wasn’t actually the one to murder Den. It turned out that Den was still alive, with Chrissie being the one to hit Den on the head again and finish the job.

She had Zoe believe that she had killed Den for quite some time. But, the truth eventually came out.

She’s spent almost two decades inside (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chrissie’s prison era

Chrissie didn’t realise that Sam had witnessed Den’s murder, but the truth soon came out when Sam started to dig up Den’s body. Chrissie then tried to frame Sam for murder.

But… everything eventually came out and Den was reburied in a grave next to Angie.

And, Chrissie was jailed for the murder and sent to prison for life (not before Sharon punched her for killing her dad!)

Chrissie’s back! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chrissie Watts’ return

Now, in 2024, Chrissie has returned to our screens once more as she came face to face with Sharon.

Sharon, sent to prison for seven days for her little outburst during Dean’s trial, told Chrissie that she forgave her for Den’s murder.

However, it soon became clear that Chrissie still had a grudge against Sharon. And, she wanted to make her pay. But, what does she have in mind?

