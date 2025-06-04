EastEnders Kat and Alfie wedding preview as Kat is outcast from the Slater family

Jean had words with Kat this evening (Wednesday, June 4) in EastEnders and made it clear she had no place in the family ahead of Kat’s wedding to Alfie.

Returning home, Jean found out about Kat and Alfie’s betrayal going into business with Harvey and Kathy.

She then told Kat she should marry Alfie and become a Moon because ‘she was no longer a Slater.’

Third time lucky? (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Alfie engaged in EastEnders

This evening, Alfie spoke to Linda Carter and told her that Kat’s divorce had come through making her a free woman again.

He then admitted to Linda that he was thinking of asking Kat to marry him again as he never wanted to lose her.

With Kat oblivious to what Alfie had been planning, she went to sit down with Jean to tell her about her new business venture with Harvey.

But, Alfie interrupted the whole conversation by coming up to the window, with Kat unable to tell Jean the truth.

After this, Alfie proposed to Kat, with Kat thinking that he was joking. He then suggested having a fake photoshoot but a proper wedding. Kathy and Harvey could pay for the reception, and then they could get married again properly too.

Kat then asked Alfie to get down on one knee before agreeing to marry him.

In the pub, Harvey and Kathy celebrated the engagement and the business deal just as Jean walked in.

Jean was devastated by the betrayal and accused Harvey of taking her family from her.

She then told Kat to go ahead and marry Alfie as she didn’t view her as a Slater anymore.

Will they actually get wed? (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Alfie’s wedding day

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Kat and Alfie’s big day might not actually go ahead.

With Kat finding adult entertainment videos on Alfie’s laptop, she reckons they belong to Alfie before she and Alfie then realise that Tommy bought the videos.

On their wedding day, Alfie promises to talk to Tommy about it but gets distracted when he makes a series of mess-ups in the arrangements for the big day.

With so much going on, Kat decides to call off the wedding after having second thoughts.

She then starts reflecting on her love life, with Alfie being given a pep talk by someone elsewhere. But, will they be able to get through this and still tie the knot… again?

