EastEnders: As Jake Moon appears back in Walford, here’s everything we know about his return

In today’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, September 12), Jake Moon made a surprise return 18 years after his ‘disappearance.’

Having been granted parole, Chrissie was greeted by Jake, who drove her to The Vic.

Jake Moon was last seen on screen in 2006. What did he get up to during his time on the Square and what does his return mean?

Jake was last seen in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

Who was Jake Moon in EastEnders?

Jake and brother Danny arrived in Albert Square in 2004.

Jake, played by Joel Beckett, spent several months working for Johnny Allen, before landing on his wrong side when Danny set fire to Johnny’s house.

Johnny drove Jake and Danny to the woods, where it was thought he’d kill them. But Jake showed up a few months later and revealed Johnny had let them go.

Jake had a relationship with Chrissie, and the pair planned to run away together. However their plan was scuppered when Chrissie was arrested at the airport for Den’s murder.

Jake told Chrissie he’d wait for her, but she told him she didn’t want him putting his life on hold and ordered him not to visit her again.

Jake, who was responsible for his own brother’s death, continued to work for Johnny, and while Johnny was in prison, Jake watched out for Johnny’s daughter Ruby.

After Jake told Johnny about Ruby’s boyfriend Sean’s scheming, Johnny ordered for Sean to be killed, but Johnny’s cellmate misunderstood and believed he wanted Jake dead.

Jake’s final scene in 2006 saw a man approach him and ask if he was Jake Moon. It was presumed that Jake had been killed by mistake. But as we now know, that is not the case.

Chrissie and Jake reunited (Credit: BBC)

Jake’s return

During a confrontation with Sharon in prison, Chrissie revealed that when she went to prison, she’d been pregnant with Jake’s baby.

Sadly, she had a miscarriage and never had the much longed-for baby.

After being granted parole and early release due to good behaviour, Chrissie was seen making a mystery phone call. Later she arrived back on the Square in a flash sports car being driven by none other than Jake Moon.

Chrissie got out of the car and looked up at The Vic and suggested popping in for a “swift half.”

But Jake wasn’t so eager. “I’ve waited 19 years to get my hands on you,” he told her, as they shared a kiss. “A cheeky half was not what I had in mind. Now get in that car.”

They then drove off, narrowly missing seeing Jake’s cousin Alfie. But is this the last we’ve seen of them?

His return looks to be just a cameo (Credit: BBC)

Is there more to come for Jake Moon?

Jake Moon actor Joel Beckett has hinted that tonight’s scenes were the beginning and end of Jake’s return to Walford.

However, when asked if we’ll ever see more of Jake again, Joel teased: “Never say never. I’m sure the audience will let me know if they’d like to see me again, but yes, never say never.”

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!