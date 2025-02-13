EastEnders: Here’s when Sonia gives birth as Sharon Marshall drops huge spoiler on This Morning

Sonia Fowler has been busy preparing to give birth and welcome her little baby girl into the world on EastEnders and we now know when this will be.

Yesterday on This Morning (Wednesday, February 12), Sharon Marshall took to the sofa for her weekly soap segment.

She then revealed exactly when Sonia will give birth – and it’s very soon indeed.

Sharon shared some hot goss (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Marshall teases when Sonia will give birth in EastEnders

During yesterday’s soap segment, the ‘Queen of Soaps’ Sharon Marshall gave some juicy details about the upcoming Queen Vic fire.

Fans will know that EastEnders will celebrate its 40th anniversary next week and is pulling out all of the stops.

The soap is airing a special hour long episode on the date of its anniversary (Wednesday, February 19), followed by a half an hour live episode the next day (Thursday, February 20).

And, in these fire episodes, Sharon Marshall also shared a huge detail about what happens to Sonia.

On Sonia’s circumstances, Sharon teased: “Well funny enough during the live… giving birth.”

Ben Shephard then asked: “Sonia gives birth?”

And Sharon then answered: “In the live episode whilst trapped in The Vic, which is all going to be a life and death situation.”

Previous spoilers made us aware that Sonia goes into labour inside the pub, but it was unclear until this point whether she’d actually give birth inside the pub.

Will they make it out alive? (Credit: BBC)

Will Sonia and her baby survive the 40th?

Next week, Sonia and Bianca attend Honey and Billy’s wedding celebrations at The Vic, having no idea that Reiss is lurking in Walford.

With Bianca being confronted by Reiss in the house, a huge fire then breaks out in the pub and Walford residents get trapped inside.

At one of those people is Sonia! And, matters are made worse when she ends up going into labour inside of the burning building.

It doesn’t sound like the most peaceful way to give birth. But, will both Sonia and her baby survive the flames?

