EastEnders heartbreak ahead? Two Walford couples on the brink – what’s next for Patrick and Yolande and George and Elaine

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, June 10, also airing yesterday on BBC iPlayer) saw three Walford couples in hot water as Patrick and Yolande, George and Elaine, and Kat and Alfie all battled with serious issues.

For Kat and Alfie, it was the issue of his Internet search history, which Kat took as a sign that he doesn’t fancy her anymore. Little does she know, the offending sleazy surfer was Joel Marshall, using Alfie’s credit card and laptop.

For George and Elaine, it was Junior’s revelation that George had been with his ex-wife (and Junior’s mum) on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Yolande was feeling dejected after Patrick made excuses to back out of a massage.

Are these couples set to split?

Yolande’s feeling rejected by Patrick (Credit: BBC)

Tension for Patrick and Yolande as George lies to Elaine (again) in EastEnders

In the episode which aired on BBC One tonight, Yolande was keen to rekindle her relationship with Patrick. After a bath, she sat down for a massage – only for Patrick to make his excuses and scarper, sharpish.

Meanwhile, George had some tough questions to answer when Junior revealed his whereabouts on Christmas. George admitted that she had tried to kiss him – but he’d turned her down. Furious at this latest lie, Elaine chucked him out.

George soon found consolation in his other ex, Cindy. And, as they shared a hug on the balcony of the Albert, a raging Elaine looked on. Is this going to be the straw which broke the camel’s back?

Elsewhere, Kat tried to spice up her marriage by planning a raunchy night in with Alfie. Feeling cornered, he panicked and shut her down – only making Kat feel more rejected. Will they realise that the porn belonged to Tommy’s seedy little pal?

Elaine’s had enough of George’s lies (Credit: BBC)

What happens next as the couples are in chaos

In tomorrow’s episode (which is already available on BBC iPlayer today!), a desolate Elaine seeks advice from a face from her past. But will she do something she might regret?

Meanwhile, Yolande confides in Denise, telling her that she fears her relationship to Patrick might be beyond saving. And, as the story continues later this week, Patrick makes a last-ditch effort to win her back.

Elsewhere, as Kat and Alfie realise that the video must have belonged to Tommy (wrong again! It was Joel), it seems as though the wedding might be back on track. But as a series of disasters threaten to derail the whole thing, Kat calls the wedding off. Will she and Alfie make it down the aisle?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

