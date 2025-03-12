Harvey and Kathy are getting closer in EastEnders, with fans desperate for them to have an affair with each other.

Spoilers for this week reveal that Harvey cheats on partner Jean with friend Kathy.

And, fans are actually delighted with the idea and have now begged for Harvey to abandon Jean altogether.

Kathy and Harvey are both supporting each other through a tough time (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Harvey and Kathy get close

Martin Fowler’s death has caused huge tensions for many in Walford. And, Harvey’s right at the centre of it all.

After trying to do a kind gesture (taking on board Kathy’s advice), it backfired when he turned Martin’s football shirt into a blanket for little Charli.

The Slaters had planned on having Martin wear the shirt at his funeral, with grieving Jean growing increasingly frustrated with Harvey. It seems that nothing he does is good enough for Jean…

With Kathy also struggling to process the loss of Martin, she sat down with Harvey during a heartfelt moment.

And their bond is only set to grow as spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that Harvey will indeed cheat on Jean and kiss Kathy!

Fans are behind the pair (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans desperate for Harvey and Kathy affair

Whilst the soap hasn’t yet confirmed whether a full-blown affair will spark between Harvey and Kathy, fans are supporting the idea.

They dislike the way Jean is treating Harvey and reckon that he should bin her off entirely as he’s better suited to Kathy.

One fan commented: “Kathy and Harvey make each other smile and laugh. I give them my blessing.”

Another person shared: “Loved the Harvey and Kathy scenes in tonight’s EastEnders. Great stuff from Ross Boatman and Gillian Taylforth. Hoping they end up together… Anyone else preferring Harvey with her to Jean?”

A third viewer added: “The way Jean is treating Harvey in is wrong and so selfish. Really hope he goes off with Kathy, much better suited.”

A fourth and final person finished: “Harvey get rid of Jean and go with Kathy. You deserve it.”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Harvey cheats on Jean

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.