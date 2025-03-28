EastEnders: Gina set for Harry romance – and will find out about Nicola murdering Shireen, fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that a romance between Gina Knight and Harry Mitchell is on the cards. This came as Gina and Anna fought it out for a job at Harry’s Barn, sending sparks flying as Harry and Gina clashed behind the bar of the club.

In need of a job after the explosion at the Queen Vic, the sisters went head-to-head for bar staff work. Nicola was headed to Ibiza to visit her sister, she revealed, so there was a job going – but only one.

But with Harry overseeing their trial shift, he and Gina soon clashed as she grew wound up by his smart comments and lack of experience. Viewers, meanwhile, spotted undertones of flirting among all the bickering.

Gina let Harry wind her up (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict romance for Gina and Harry

Spotting the pair’s obvious chemistry, fans of the soap were quick to speculate that this might lead to a romance between Harry and Gina. However, with the recent revelation that his mum, Nicola, was responsible for his ex’s death still looming, some worried that Gina might be putting herself in danger.

Will Gina find out the truth about Nicola and Shireen?

Harry took great pleasure in winding up Gina (Credit: BBC)

Gina to learn the truth about Shireen’s death, fans predict

Writing on Reddit, fans shared their thoughts on a potential Harry and Gina romance. And many were convinced that the truth about Shireen wouldn’t be far behind.

“And Gina will probably be the one who finds out Nicola was responsible for Shereen’s death,” wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, others were left fearing that history might repeat itself if Gina should get on Nicola’s wrong side.

“Oh Gina and Harry are gonna destroy each other, ain’t they? I smell a toxic, drug fuelled relationship ahead! Nicola will have the shovel on standby in Dartford if it gets too outta line lol,” said another.

“Based on very little, I reckon Gina & Harry are about to enter a majorly toxic, drug-fuelled relationship. Gina best stay on the right side of Nicola unless she wants to end up underneath her older brother’s new housing development with that other bird lmao,” wrote a third.

Is Gina in danger?

Read more: When Martin’s funeral will air in EastEnders as fans grow impatient five weeks since his death

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!