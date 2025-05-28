EastEnders follow-up: As Zack goes ‘missing’ after car plunge, his future on the soap explored

This evening in EastEnders (Wednesday, May 28), Zack went ‘missing’ after his recent car plunge, with his future up in the air.

Teddy managed to survive the ordeal but Zack wasn’t as lucky, with Vicki Fowler believing him to be dead.

But, is he actually dead? We haven’t seen his body…

Zack and Teddy plunged into the water (Credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson declared ‘dead’ in EastEnders

Harry shoved Zack’s unconscious body into the car boot last night (Tuesday, May 27) and went on a drive.

Teddy caught wind and tracked him down, trying to stop him from doing anything worse.

He then found Zack Hudson in the boot and offered to talk to him while on a drive home.

However, when Zack woke up in the passenger seat, he didn’t know what was going on and panicked. He then grabbed the steering wheel and tried to stop Teddy from driving.

But, instead, Zack ended up steering them into a lake, with the car catapulting off a bridge and into the water.

This evening, Harry saved Teddy’s life, but Zack couldn’t be found anywhere.

Later on, Vicki Fowler ended up telling Barney that Zack was his biological father. She then told him that Teddy and Harry had killed him.

Is he actually dead? (Credit: BBC)

Zack’s future in EastEnders explored

It’s not looking too good for poor Zack right now after the car plunge. With nobody able to find him in the water, and with Vicki believing him to be dead, fans might be concerned.

However, it is possible that we could be facing another Mick Carter scenario, with Zack never being found.

The BBC soap is yet to confirm whether Zack will live or die, with actor James Farrar not working on any other projects at the moment according to his IMDB page.

But, viewers will have to wait and see as to whether Zack will appear on their screens again once more in the future. Or, whether his time truly is up…

