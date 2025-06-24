EastEnders follow-up: Will Phil call Julie as Nigel’s decline continues? All we know about a Julie and Clare return

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, June 24) saw Nigel Bates‘ dementia symptoms continue to worsen as his condition became increasingly difficult for Phil Mitchell to manage – leading Kat to call for the return of Nigel’s family, Julie and Clare.

Phil’s ex, Kat Moon, was worried for Phil after seeing how he was struggling to cope – and now injured, after burning himself in a catastrophic incident involving Nigel and a pan of hot water last night.

Phil urged Kat to see sense (Credit: BBC)

Kat worried for Phil as Nigel’s symptoms worsened in EastEnders tonight

Only yesterday, Phil had caught Nigel trying to leave the house while barefoot. He’d managed to avert that particular disaster, only to find Nigel on the brink of almost burning the house down after trying to cook a meal in his absence.

Finding Phil injured and struggling to cope, Kat told her ex that he needed to get help for Nigel before things took an even worse turn. However, Phil refused, and, as tonight’s episode continued, found himself even more frustrated by Nigel’s confusion and chaotic behaviour.

After mistaking Lexi for daughter Clare again, Nigel grew upset, and had to be taken home to recover. As he unwound with a horror film, Kat told Phil that he needed to consider calling Julie, before it’s too late.

And, as the episode ended, it seemed as though Phil was seriously considering her advice. Will Phil listen to the voice of reason and call Julie and Clare?

Phil’s got a big decision to make (Credit: BBC)

Will Julie and Clare return for Nigel?

EastEnders spoilers for the rest of this week neglect to mention whether Phil finally lets Nigel’s wife, Julie, know where he is – and that he has dementia. However, given the repeated mentions of Julie and Clare this episode, it’s likely at least one will return.

Before the episode ended, it featured a close-up of a picture of Julie – played by Karen Henthorn. Back in January, the actress reprised the role in a voice cameo over the phone. So surely an in-person appearance isn’t out of the question?

As for daughter Clare, actress Gemma Bissix is currently busy with her return to Hollyoaks (where she plays another character named Clare!). She did weigh in on the chances of a comeback in May, telling The Sun that she ‘hadn’t been asked’ to return for the soap’s 40th anniversary.

“I think they did fantastic with their 40th birthday celebrations. They brought so many characters back from the ’90s. I think that Paul Bradley is doing fantastically well with his dementia storyline,” she said.

“And you know, realistically, had that sort of that had come on the cards, that storyline would have probably been, you know, Claire Bates going and taking his money from a dementia sufferer character, which actually probably isn’t something I would want to do either.”

But might Gemma be playing her cards closer to her chest than she’s letting on? With Nigel’s story still in full swing, the door remains open for both Julie and Clare to return. Whether Phil makes the call, though, is another matter entirely…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!