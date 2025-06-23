EastEnders follow-up: Will Kat cheat on Alfie with Phil? What happens next as she steps in to support her ex

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, June 23) saw a worried Kat Moon step in to support ex-husband Phil Mitchell as he struggled with Nigel Bates’s worsening dementia symptoms.

As the episode began, Nigel was headed to the shop without shoes on his feet. Phil managed to intercept his old friend, sending him home while he went out shopping instead. However, Nigel’s decline continued when he attempted to cook up dinner by himself.

And, as Phil returned home to find the kitchen a state, he badly burned his arm on a pot of hot water. Later, noticing his injuries, Kat voiced her concern, telling him that she worried Nigel was becoming more than Phil could handle.

Is Phil out of his depth already?

Kat and Phil grew close as Nigel’s dementia symptoms worsened

As the pair shared a heart-t0-heart, Phil admitted his fears that he might regress into the loneliness and depression which almost claimed his life.

These were warm scenes between the once-warring man and ex-wife, but might this turn into something more? Earlier in the episode, Phil gave George Knight advice on the state of his divorce, suggesting that he still had feelings toward Kat, even now.

Meanwhile, Kat spoke of her frustration at Alfie‘s absence – having been unable to reach him in ‘Australia.’ Alfie, of course, is nowhere near Australia – on the hunt for Zoe in Portugal.

With Alfie out of the picture, tomorrow’s episode (Tuesday, June 24) sees Jean worry about how much time Kat is spending with her ex-husband. Does she have cause for concern?

Jean questions Kat and Phil’s relationship in EastEnders spoilers for this week

In EastEnders spoilers for the rest of this week, Nigel’s health worsens as he spends time with Lexi, offering to help her write a story for school. As they talk about the past, Nigel grows confused and mistakes Lexi for Clare.

Later, Kat becomes annoyed when Jean questions why she’s spending so much time with Phil. She insists that there’s nothing between her and her ex but platonic concern.

Later, as Phil attempts to get Nigel back on an even keel, Kat insists that he needs to get help. Will Phil listen to reason?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

