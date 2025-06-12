EastEnders follow-up (for BBC One): Will Kat and Alfie get married as Kat calls off the wedding? Here’s what happens next

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders on BBC One (Thursday, June 12) saw Kat Slater call off her wedding to Alfie Moon. Kat was frustrated following a day of Alfie-shaped calamities, leaving her questioning the future of their relationship – and so she decided to end it.

Are Kat and Alfie over for good – or will the iconic Walford couple make amends just in time to make it down the aisle?

Kat was fuming as Alfie made a mess as usual (Credit: BBC)

Kat called off the wedding in EastEnders tonight

Alfie was already in Kat’s bad books as the wedding day began, having hyped up the twins with a breakfast full of sugar. Tasked with talking to Tommy about the obscene video on the computer, Alfie managed to fluff this up too, leaving Tommy baffled by his dad’s wittering.

The day went from bad to worse when he managed to get Harvey’s limousine stolen… and then the replacement bus he finagled broke down too. Attempting to get Kat to the ceremony in Billy’s van was the last straw. Ushering him inside The Vic, Kat informed him that she was calling the wedding off.

Will Kat and Alfie make it down the aisle?

Alfie questions his future with Kat (Credit: BBC)

Will Kat and Alfie get married? EastEnders spoilers reveal what happens next

In EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow (Friday, June 13 – or out now on iPlayer) the aftermath of Kat’s decision becomes clear. Alfie is reeling as Kat explains why she wants to break off the wedding.

Furious, he storms out of The Vic. Later, Elaine, Yolande and Kat share a drink. As they compare notes on their messy love lives, Elaine gives the other women food for thought.

Meanwhile, Alfie receives a pep talk from an unlikely figure. He begins to wonder whether he and Kat can resolve their differences and, as they meet to talk, a decision is made.

Will the wedding go ahead?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

