EastEnders follow-up: Will Harvey marry Jean? Here’s what happens next as she proposes

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders saw Harvey Monroe left shocked as Jean Slater climbed down on one knee and popped the question – asking if he’d marry her. This came as Harvey’s plans for a romantic getaway were left in ruins as the Slaters got involved, turning it into a family affair.

As the family continued to war and bicker, Harvey was more determined than ever to be with Kathy… making his inability to leave Jean all the more painful. However, much worse was to come…

Jean popped the question (Credit: BBC)

Jean proposed to Harvey in EastEnders tonight

With the caravan holiday having fallen through, the Slaters decided to make it up to Harvey by setting up a tent outside, just for him and Jean. This show of thoughtfulness from the family made him feel guiltier than ever and, after speaking to Kathy, he resolved to end things with Jean.

However, he returned home to another surprise in store from Jean. It was then that she dropped down on one knee and popped the big question – leaving Harvey flabbergasted.

But will he accept Jean’s proposal?

Harvey’s lost for words (Credit: BBC)

Will Harvey marry Jean in EastEnders? Here’s what happens next

As the story continues tomorrow (Tuesday, May 13), Harvey remains dumbfounded. Mortified by his silence, a heartbroken Jean flees to the café, where she tells Kathy what’s happened.

Meanwhile, Harvey stays quiet when questioned by Alfie. Afterwards, he prepares to reveal his affair to Jean, but she mistakes his fumbled words as an acceptance to her proposal. As the Slaters celebrate, Harvey sneaks out to see Kathy.

However, unbeknownst to the pair of them Cindy is watching and recording everything. And she doesn’t stay quiet for long – crashing Harvey and Jean’s engagement party with some incriminating footage.

As the residents of The Square react to Cindy’s bombshell, Jean presses Harvey for answers. And, back at home, Kathy tells Ian all about her affair. But what will happen next, as news of Harvey and Kathy’s betrayal begins to spread?

Read more: Danny Dyer reveals he was ‘off his nut’ and went to rehab ‘twice’ during EastEnders stint as he lashes out at hit soap

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!