EastEnders follow-up: Is Sonia finally onto Reiss? What happens next after Bianca dollhouse clue

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, February 10), Sonia spotted a huge clue that could lead her to rumbling Reiss Colwell’s secret.

Being encouraged by Yolande to delete the video of Bianca’s ‘confession,’ Sonia intended to do just that but was stopped in her tracks.

She had spotted something really suspicious… But, is she finally onto Reiss?

Sonia had second thoughts about deleting the video… (Credit: BBC)

Sonia spotted the dollhouse clue

This evening in Walford, Lauren spoke to Sonia and shared her concerns about Bianca. She really didn’t think that the confession was true, believing that Bianca made it all up to save her sister.

Sonia then told Lauren that the confession was true and that she should be supporting her as a friend.

Later on, whilst Reiss was visiting Bianca at the lock-up he received a message to say that Sonia was at the hospital.

Luckily, everything ended up being okay with both Sonia and the baby, with Sonia also finding out that she was expecting a baby girl.

Back at home, Sonia took Yolande’s advice whilst Reiss was out. She would delete the video and move forward with her life.

But, as she went to do so, she spotted the dollhouse behind Bianca in the video, soon realising that it was the same one Reiss had gifted to her for their baby…

Has she worked it out? (Credit: BBC)

Will Sonia expose Reiss’ murder secret?

Sonia’s just stumbled upon some crucial evidence that Reiss knows more about Debbie’s murder than he’s let on.

But, could she piece two and two together and realise that he was the one to kill Debbie and has actually been holding Bianca against her will in a lock-up?

Well, later this week, Sonia confronts Reiss over his whereabouts which leads to him blocking her escape from the room. But, will Sonia finally realise exactly what Reiss is like and expose him? Or, will he silence her?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

