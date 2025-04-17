EastEnders follow-up: As Sonia and Bianca leave Walford, here’s whether they’ve gone for good

This evening’s EastEnders (Thursday, April 17), saw both Sonia and Bianca leave Walford in Terry Cant’s boat.

Sonia opened her eyes up to Terry’s true colours and ended up heading to Bali with Bex and Bianca instead.

But, have Bianca and Sonia left for good? Here’s all we know!

Sonia chose Bianca over Terry (Credit: BBC)

Bianca and Sonia leave EastEnders

This evening in EastEnders, Sonia was ready to leave Walford for Bali with her dad Terry Cant.

But, she started to have her doubts when Bianca turned up and told her that Terry had hurt her wrist the other night while spouting some vile words to her.

Sonia then headed to the prison to visit Rocky (who she originally believed to be her dad years ago), and asked for his advice.

Back in Walford, at her party, Sonia said goodbye to everyone before spotting Bianca outside. She then rushed out and explained that she was still leaving but not with Terry.

She was going to stay with Whit for a bit before figuring out where to go from there. Terry, of course, didn’t take this well…

Bex then got back at Terry by locking him behind a door, letting Sonia know that they could still go to Bali without him as she’d printed off the tickets. Sonia then invited Bianca to join them.

With Bianca asking George to only let Terry out after three hours, the sisters headed off on the back of Terry’s boat which was being towed. Sonia then pulled out the trumpet and said a final goodbye…

They’ve left for Bali (Credit: BBC)

Here’s whether Sonia and Bianca have left EastEnders for good

Well, as it stands, Sonia’s exit looks to be a lengthy one with Natalie Cassidy deciding to leave the soap to work on other projects.

Patsy Palmer’s stint as Bianca was only ever meant to be a temporary one for Sonia’s exit, with the star also now leaving the show.

However, speaking on Saturday Kitchen in March, Natalie Cassidy admitted that there is a chance she could return to the soap in the future.

She shared: “‘I’m very, very grateful that the door’s been left open. You never know. But it’s nice to rest characters as well.”

As for Bianca, Patsy Palmer has been known to come and go from the soap as the character over the years so it wouldn’t surprise anyone if she did return once again in the future.

Patsy is currently starring on Celebrity Big Brother while Natalie Cassidy has taken to the world of presenting… But, a Walford return isn’t off the cards.

