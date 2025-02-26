EastEnders follow-up: As Sharon and Grant kiss, here’s what happens next

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, February 26), Sharon and Grant shared a heartfelt moment that led to a kiss.

Grant was feeling sorry for himself and looked to Sharon for some comfort as he apologised for how he treated Sharon back in the day.

Sharon and Grant then shared a kiss… Here’s all we know about what happens next!

They locked lips (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon and Grant kiss

This evening, Grant raged at Nigel after learning that he has dementia. He couldn’t believe that Nigel had kept the fact the he was dying a secret from him.

Nigel then admitted that they were best mates once but weren’t in contact much anymore, so he would’ve found it hard to bring up the subject over the phone. He also thought that Grant was happily living his life in Portugal, but Grant told him that that was far from the truth.

Later on, Grant looked to Sharon for support while sharing a drink with her. He thought that he was dead to Phil, furious with the other Mitchells for not realising that Phil was struggling sooner.

Apologising to Sharon for how he’d treated her years ago, Sharon was then smitten as he whisked her off her feet and started to kiss her.

And it appeared that the pair weren’t just going to stop at a smooch either…

Grant is soon to be leaving (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Grant and Sharon reunion?

It looks like a proper Grant and Sharon reunion will be unlikely as Grant’s stint back on the soap is only a short one.

He’s soon set to leave Walford once more… Meanwhile, Sharon’s meant to be dating Teddy Mitchell who has no idea that she’s just kissed Grant.

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Sharon’s secret is found out by Barney as Zack does his best to make sure he doesn’t tell anyone what he knows. But, does Barney find out about Grant and Sharon’s time together? And, what will this mean for Sharon and Teddy’s relationship?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Zack finds out Barney paternity truth

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

