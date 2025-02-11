EastEnders follow-up: As Reiss goes on the run, all the details on when he’ll be caught and how he’ll exit for good

Reiss Colwell went on the run in tonight’s instalment of EastEnders (Tuesday, February 11) – here’s when he will be caught for his crimes.

Bianca knocked him out tonight and looked to Jack for help, but then Jack noted that the door was open… and Reiss was gone!

But where is Reiss? And, when will he finally get his long-awaited comeuppance?

Reiss disappeared… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss on the run

This evening, Sonia was ready to confront Reiss after finally spotting the dollhouse in Bianca’s ‘confession’ video which made her piece everything together.

She questioned Reiss over the dollhouse and then wondered if he had anything to do with where Bianca is.

Reiss then told Sonia part of the truth – that Bianca’s confession was fake and that she only said she’d killed Debbie to free Sonia. He then said she was in hiding from the police.

Sonia then urged Reiss to ring Bianca to see if her story matched Reiss’. When Reiss didn’t comply, Sonia realised that Reiss had killed Debbie.

Reiss then explained the reasons why he killed Debbie and also that he had locked Bianca up. But, he then lied that she was dead.

Bianca wasn’t dead though. When Reiss tried to block Sonia’s exit from her house, Bianca emerged from behind of Reiss and knocked him out with a teapot.

The sisters then rushed round to Jack’s for help. Jack then went back to Sonia’s house but noticed that the door was open and Reiss was gone…

He’s on the loose (Credit: BBC)

Reiss’ comeuppance in EastEnders

Reiss’ comeuppance is on the way sooner rather than later as reports suggest that Jonny Freeman has already filmed his final scenes as the villain.

Next week, for the soap’s 40th anniversary, Reiss lurks in Walford with both Sonia and Bianca being oblivious to his presence.

Bianca later comes face to face with Reiss once more and is determined to make him pay for locking her up and killing Debbie.

A showdown then takes place, but who will win? Reiss or Bianca?

