EastEnders follow-up: As Lauren fears her baby might be blind, what’s to come for baby Jimmy in new storyline

Lauren headed to hospital tonight (Tuesday, May 20) over concerns that baby Jimmy could be blind in EastEnders.

She’s had a gut feeling that something’s wrong with Jimmy but Peter tried to reassure her that everything was fine.

Despite Jimmy being checked over by a health professional at home, Lauren then went to the hospital for a second opinion.

Lauren’s concerns for baby Jimmy

A couple of weeks ago, Lauren Branning gave birth to a baby boy who she named Jimmy.

Since then though, she’s been adamant that something isn’t right with her son. He’s been struggling to latch on and hasn’t been sleeping.

Peter put it down to Lauren worrying that her drug use had impacted the baby somehow. He started to become concerned that she was depressed.

Lauren though spotted a mark in Jimmy’s eye. She then told partner Peter Beale that there might be something up with Jimmy’s sight.

She then decided to go to the hospital with Jimmy on her own. She then told the hospital staff that she fears Jimmy might be blind.

Baby Jimmy set for visual impairment storyline

With Lauren being concerned about her baby’s eye sight, the BBC has confirmed that baby Jimmy is set for a visual impairment storyline.

Jimmy will be diagnosed as severely sight impaired as the soap works closely with the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

Speaking about the upcoming storyline, EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “It was imperative that we worked with RNIB and experts in the field when consulting on Jimmy’s visual impairment storyline to ensure it was portrayed sensitively and accurately. The story will continue to develop over time as we look to focus on how the diagnosis affects Lauren and Peter as parents, their family and later, the effects this will have on Jimmy.”

Lauren and Peter’s baby Jimmy is set to receive a diagnosis on Wednesday (May 21) as the family struggles to process what this means going forward.

