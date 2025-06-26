EastEnders follow-up: Elaine ‘seals her own death’ as she vows to stay in The Vic

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, June 26), Elaine Peacock told Linda that she wouldn’t leave The Vic with a death reference.

After Elaine’s mess-up at Patrick’s party seeing Raymond, Bert and Ernie drink alcohol, Linda started contemplating whether the pub even gave her happiness anymore.

When Linda decided she wanted to sell the pub, Elaine made sure to share her feelings on the matter.

Elaine wants to stay in the pub (Credit: BBC)

Linda wants to sell The Vic in EastEnders

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, June 25), Elaine Peacock hosted Patrick’s 85th birthday party at The Vic.

Denzel headed over and asked Elaine whether he and Joel could have one glass of the alcoholic punch each. He even pretended that Howie was cool with it.

Elaine gave in, but she didn’t anticipate for the lads to take two pitchers of punch back home while babysitting the kids.

Bert, Ernie and Raymond then had the punch as Elaine was investigated into allowing the lads to take any punch in the first place.

With Linda Carter being prompted to think of what was more important – the pub or a child’s life, she realised that her happiness was no longer in The Vic.

She and Johnny then spoke to Elaine and shared Linda’s wishes to sell the pub and move on. Elaine didn’t take this news well at all.

Elaine doesn’t want to go anywhere (Credit: BBC/ Composite ED!)

Has Elaine just ‘sealed her own death’ in EastEnders?

Responding to Linda, Elaine told her that her wishes to sell up were unfair on her. The Vic was her home and her chance to move on from George.

She stood up for her desire to remain put and said: ‘My fresh start is here and now, and you want me to sell up and run off. Over my dead body.’

But, as The Vic is set for a new era with Kat Slater reportedly buying the pub, where will this leave Elaine?

Well it looks like with Kat becoming the ‘sole owner’ of the pub, Elaine will end up selling her shares after all… But with Elaine desperate to keep hold of the pub so long as she’s alive, could her death be on the cards to enable the pub to be sold?

Elaine collapses next week… but will she survive the ordeal?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!