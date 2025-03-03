EastEnders follow-up: As Barney rumbles Sharon’s one-night stand with Grant, here’s what happens next

EastEnders legend Sharon Watts’ one-night-stand with Grant Mitchell has been rumbled by Barney Mitchell – but how is this going to play out?

Before he left Walford, Grant ended up sleeping with former flame Sharon – who is currently dating Teddy Mitchell.

After Sharon told him it was a mistake, Grant confided in Bianca Jackson who later revealed she knew the truth to Sharon – leaving her horrified.

However, it’s not just Bianca who is aware of Sharon and Grant’s scandalous secret.

Sharon has been rumbled (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sharon’s secret exposed

In Monday’s episode (March 3) of EastEnders, Sharon found out that Bianca knew all about her tryst with Grant.

Sharon – fearing it could ruin her romance with Teddy – decided to come clean. However, she didn’t go through with telling Teddy the truth.

Later on, she confided in brother Zack Hudson about her sleeping with Grant – but realised somebody had overheard their conversation.

Barney knows everything (Credit: BBC)

Barney reveals truth on EastEnders

Sharon was then worried when Teddy messaged asking her to come over later on. It was revealed though that Teddy had put together a family dinner for her.

Relieved that she hadn’t been found out yet, Sharon later called up Zack to give him an update.

However, suddenly Zack was cornered by Barney in the cafe. He then revealed that he knew Sharon had slept with Grant as he was the one who overheard their chat.

But what happens next? Is Sharon about to get exposed once more?

Zack also receives some big news (Credit: BBC)

Zack receives his own bombshell

In episodes this week, during Zack and Barney’s confrontation, Barney starts bleeding from a wound from the Vic fire.

The paramedics then turn up and start asking questions about blood which prompts Zack to ask Nicola if he’s actually Barney’s biological dad…

As fans will recall, Zack and Nicola enjoyed a fling years before they both moved to Walford.

So, has Sharon’s mess just opened up a can of worms for Zack as well?

Is Sharon to be exposed again?

What’s more, once Sharon finds out Barney knows about her and Grant, Zack promises Sharon that he’ll stop Barney from saying anything.

But, will he succeed in his mission? And how is this going to play out for Sharon? Is Barney about to reveal the truth to everyone?

Spoilers for later on this week have revealed Nicola is going to ‘play a trump card’ with Sharon – but could both of their secrets get exposed?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

