EastEnders fans ‘work out’ huge Max Branning return ahead of Stacey Slater exit

EastEnders fans are certain that a huge character is returning to the soap amid news Stacey will be exiting Walford soon – this person being Max Branning.

This week, actress Lacey Turner revealed that she’s taking an ‘extended break’ from the BBC soap.

And, now fans are predicting a big comeback which will weave into Stacey’s exit storyline.

Stacey’s exit in EastEnders

Lacey Turner has revealed that she’s taking a break from the show. This comes after she recently gave birth to baby girl – Gipsy.

The soap hasn’t yet revealed how and when the character of Stacey will depart from EastEnders, or for how long for.

Speaking to The Sun, Lacey explained: “It’s time for myself and Stacey to take a rest and who knows what Stacey will get up to in her time away? Knowing Stacey, it will never be boring.”

With the actress being said to have made the decision ‘last year,’ a source told the publication: “Lacey loves EastEnders, and it’s no secret how much EastEnders love Lacey, so it’s not a question of if she will be back, but when.”

An EastEnders spokeswoman also added: “We can confirm that Lacey will be off-screen later this year, but there is plenty of more drama to come beforehand and we will look forward to planning Stacey’s return when Lacey decides the time is right.”

EastEnders fans predict Max Branning return for Stacey exit

With the soap planning an exit storyline for Stacey, fans of the show have now predicted that Max Branning might return to whisk her away.

Taking to Reddit, one fan shared: “As we know, Stacey is set to leave later this year. I reckon Max will come back for a short stint and they will leave the Square together.”

Another fan commented: “Stacey’s set to leave? I knew about the maternity leave, but you mean LEAVE leave?

“In that case then, Stacey and Max finally going off together after 20 years could be pretty awesome. We all know it won’t work, but it could still be great.”

Another fan added: “Max and Stacey are not well-suited. Especially given Bradley died for her. Please let’s not go there again.,” to which another responded: “I agree, they aren’t well suited but they sure as hell deserve each other.”

