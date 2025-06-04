EastEnders fans go wild as Cindy Beale takes over The Albert in unique way: ‘Too iconic’

EastEnders fans have taken to social media to share their reaction over Cindy Beale becoming the new owner of The Albert.

After taking the keys from Kathy, Cindy marked the new era of the bar in style last night (Tuesday, June 3).

And, fans loved every moment of it, applauding Cindy for such ‘iconic’ scenes.

Cindy took over The Albert in style (Credit: BBC)

Cindy took over The Albert in EastEnders

After taking over The Albert in exchange for staying silent about Kathy Beale attacking her at Christmas, Cindy celebrated the ‘new era’ of the bar in her own special way.

Walford residents were stunned as they headed outside to watch a ‘funeral procession’ take place with a fake cardboard coffin. Cindy could be seen wearing black funeral attire as she celebrated the ‘death of the old Albert.’

She then offered out Dirty Mar-Cindys, although Elaine Peacock refused the offer and suggested it would be ‘too bitter’ for her.

Kim pulled out her phone to record the spectacle just as Elaine grabbed one of the drinks and chucked it all over the new Albert bar owner and her ‘real silk’ blouse..

And apparently, the feud between the pair got more views on social media than the bar relaunch itself. Brutal.

Cindy put on quite a show (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise Cindy for ‘iconic’ Albert scenes

Well, while Cindy’s little show might’ve not gone down well with those on the Square, viewers at home loved her efforts.

One EastEnders fan on X applauded one certain detail of Cindy’s bar relaunch: “The Cindy cardboard cut out with added devil horns. ICONIC!”

Another wrote: “Camp excellence, a beautiful piece of television overall, and I don’t care, I love Cindy Beale, she’s too iconic!”

A third person shared: “Deeply obsessed with Cindy’s procession for The Albert,” while another replied: “Is this a safe space? I stan Cindy.”

A final viewer finished: “Cindy getting a cardboard cutout of herself, she’s so unserious.”

