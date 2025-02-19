A huge fire at The Queen Vic broke out last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, February 18), and fans think Ruby Allen will die inside.

Ruby was inside the pub to celebrate the marriage of Honey and Billy, alongside Martin, Stacey and other Walford residents.

But, fans have spotted a ‘clue’ that Ruby will lose her life in the flames. Could they be right?

Ruby is inside the fire… (Credit: BBC)

Ruby inside Queen Vic fire

Last night, the residents of Walford gathered in The Vic amid Billy and Honey’s wedding reception. Ruby, Martin and Stacey were inside.

After catching the bouquet at the wedding, Ruby hinted at the idea that she and Martin might get married.

This prompted Stacey to speak to Martin and confess her love to him. Whilst he admitted that marriage to Ruby wasn’t on his mind, he rejected Stacey.

With all of this going on inside, they all had no idea that killer Reiss Colwell was on the loose and was about to crash his car into the barrel store of the pub.

Soon enough, Reiss’ car had caused a huge explosion to set off with the Vic going up in flames and crumbling to pieces, trapping the punters inside.

A sea of Ruby red… (Credit: BBC)

Fans spot major ‘clue’ Ruby Allen will die this week

Some fans have realised that 40th anniversaries are usually represented by a ‘ruby.’ As well as this, fans have also made a link between this and the red coloured River Thames in the 40th anniversary EastEnders title sequence… And, it looks very similar to blood.

And, Ruby was wearing a ruby red coloured outfit… just to add to the theme.

With all of this in mind, fans have now feared for Ruby Allen’s life, believing that these ‘clues’ all point to her losing her life in The Vic fire.

One fan wrote: “Ruby’s in red. 40th anniversary, the opening credits are ruby red. Is Ruby gonna die?”

A second person shared: “Is Ruby the only one in red?…”

A third viewer added: “My theory is that Ruby is dying!! 40th anniversary = ruby anniversary. The Thames was red in the opening titles. Ruby was wearing a red dress in yesterday’s episode.”

A final person suggested: “GUYS, I think it’s Ruby dying in the fire! Idk why but the ruby river did it for me.”

