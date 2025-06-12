EastEnders fans sure Zoe Slater is Joel’s real mum as return rumours continue to swirl

Fans of EastEnders have become convinced that Zoe Slater could be Joel Marshall’s mother, amid continued rumours that she’s set to return to the soap. It was reported earlier this month that Zoe is headed back to Walford following an absence of twenty years.

This has led to much speculation as to what her role might be in the soap. Putting two and two together, some fans have wondered whether she might have ties to a recent arrival – Square sleaze Joel.

Joel arrived in Walford along with dad Ross and his father’s girlfriend, Vicki Fowler. Little is known about Joel’s mother, other than that she doesn’t seem to be in his or Ross’s life anymore.

Could she and Zoe Slater be one and the same?

Zoe is Joel’s mother, EastEnders fans predict ahead of return

Writing on social media, fans shared their thoughts on Zoe’s potential return. And some wondered if she might be the absentee mother of Joel Marshall.

“Omg she can be Joel’s mum,” wrote one fan on social media.

“Not outside the realms of possibility. She was pregnant with Den Watts child. Maybe she didn’t go through with the abortion in the end? It would explain Joel’s mean streak too,” said another.

“We do know Ross is divorced. But we don’t know ANYTHING about his mystery ex wife. As Zoe was on the run for Den’s murder, she could have adopted a false identity & done a runner leaving Joel with Ross,” a third agreed.

Could Zoe be Joel’s mother?

Is Michelle Ryan coming back to EastEnders? What we know so far

Last month, The Sun reported that actress Michelle Ryan would be reprising her role on the soap as Zoe Slater. A source told the tabloid: “Bosses have repeatedly reached out to Michelle over the years, but the timing has never been quite right.”

“People are still talking about her character, so it’s a real coup to bring her back. She feels like now is the perfect moment — and there was an exciting script on the table.”

The actress previously hinted at a comeback, replying ‘never say never!’ when asked by a fan on Instagram whether she’d ever consider returning to EastEnders.

