EastEnders fans spot massive ‘clue’ signalling Sean Slater return

Fans of EastEnders are convinced that Sean Slater is set to return to the soap following a certain ‘clue’ spotted on social media. With Zoe Slater having come back to the soap last night (Monday, June 16) after an absence of 20 years, viewers are convinced that more Slaters are on their way.

This includes bad boy and Gus bully Sean Slater, who was last seen on the soap in 2022 – but remains a firm favourite among fans, many of whom would love to see him return to Albert Square.

With the Slaters once again at the forefront of the drama, and sister Stacey’s exit still to come this year, the time has never been more right for a Sean Slater comeback. But could it happen?

Rob Kazinsky played sullen bad boy Sean Slater (Credit: BBC)

Sean Slater to return to EastEnders, fans predict

With Slater speculation at fever pitch, one eagle eye fan noted that new Executive Producer Ben Wadey and Sean star Rob Kazinsky follow each other on Instagram.

“Ben wadey and rob kazinsky follow each other… is it finally happening???” this fan asked on X, leaping to the conclusion that Sean’s return might be afoot.

As the news spread over social media, fans shared their thoughts, with many hoping that this could come to pass.

“Can definitely see him return to the show again,” wrote one viewer.

“I think he will make it happen somehow,” said a third.

“Sean Slater needs to return. That fine piece of milk,” another drooled.

Could the rumours be true?

Lacey Turner announced plans to leave the soap this year (Credit: BBC)

Sean to return as Stacey exits the soap?

Last month it was reported that Lacey Turner plans on leaving the soap, with the Stacey Slater star saying: “It’s time for myself and Stacey to take a rest and who knows what Stacey will get up to in her time away?

“Knowing Stacey, it will never be boring.”

Stacey returned to screens last night as the irritated housemate of Zoe. Her cousin, the episode revealed, had been staying on her sofa while Stacey tried to manage her grief over losing Martin. Stacey seemed in a better place than when we saw her last – but her exit still looms.

Might brother Sean come back to facilitate Stacey’s departure from Walford? And if so, what fresh carnage will he unleash upon his return?

