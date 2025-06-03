EastEnders fans slam Peter as he blames Lauren for Jimmy’s blindness: ‘the absolute worst’

Horrified fans of EastEnders have lashed out at Peter Beale for his treatment of Lauren last night (Monday, June 2). Confronted by Lauren over his distant behaviour towards baby Jimmy, Peter snapped – revealing that he blamed her for his blindness.

Concerned that Peter wasn’t bonding with his son and had been shutting Lauren out, she enlisted the help of Kathy and Cindy to make him see sense. Unfortunately, this backfired when he told them all just how he was feeling – and the resentment he harboured toward Lauren.

Lauren was devastated as Peter railed upon her, telling her that he blamed her drug use for Jimmy’s blindness, and heaping scorn upon her self-pitying ways. Aghast, Lauren stormed out, in desperate need of a drink.

After failing to get served by both Linda and Gina, Lauren sought comfort in Zack. And, as he gave her a pep talk, the pair fell into each other’s arms.

Tell her how you really feel why don’t you, Peter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans raging at Peter as he lashes out at Lauren

As these scenes aired, fans took to social media to share their opinions on Peter’s behaviour. And many were firmly on Team Lauren.

“Lauren seriously needs to leave peter, i can’t stand him anymore and i used to be their biggest shipper. what a [expletive] loser,” wrote one fan on X.

“If they’re trying to make me hate Peter even more, it’s working,” said another.

“Peter’s the absolute worst. Save yourself, Lauren!” begged a third viewer.

“Peter needs to get in the bin and stay there,” a fourth agreed.

Where do you stand?

Zack was there in Lauren’s time of need (Credit: BBC)

Peter leaves Lauren in EastEnders spoilers tonight

Lauren returns home to Peter in EastEnders tonight, but the damage is done. Accusing her of relapsing, he’s had enough – and tells her that he’s ending their relationship. Furthermore, he wants custody of the kids.

As their story continues this week, Kathy tries to convince Peter to see sense. However, their rift only grows when she decides to officially end things between them. Battle lines drawn, is this it for Peter and Lauren?

With star Jacqueline Jossa teasing some huge character returns and exciting winter storylines ahead for Lauren, one suspects there’s still much more to come…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

