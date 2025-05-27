EastEnders fans rejoice as spoilers reveal Kat and Alfie engagement

EastEnders fans are ecstatic after new spoilers reveal an engagement for Kat Slater and Alfie Moon.

The on/off couple reunited last year following the breakdown of Kat’s marriage to Phil Mitchell.

Now the relationship has come full circle, as the formally married couple are set to get wed again.

Happy news (Credit: BBC)

Spoilers reveal engagement for Kat and Alfie

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal exciting news for Kat and Alfie.

The week starts with Kat and Alfie excited for their limousine business, having stolen the idea from Harvey.

In order to secure the vehicle though, Kat needs a cash injection so asks Phil for an early advance on their divorce settlement.

Alfie puts plans in place for a fake wedding shoot to promote their limo services. He later shares his desires to propose to Kat with Linda Carter.

Linda encourages Alfie to go ahead with the plan, so later Alfie proposes to Kat and she accepts before the pair head to The Vic.

Things move fast, as by the end of the week the couple are ready to celebrate their joint hen and stag do. Kat is overjoyed when Kim Fox reveals the theme of the ‘hag’ party, but things almost go awry…

Fans are over the MOON (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans overjoyed at Kat and Alfie engagement news

Fans are overjoyed at the news of Kat and Alfie’s engagement. One fan wrote on X: “I love that Kat and Alfie are getting engaged. That’s so beautiful, they are a long standing favourite couple and for me they are EastEnders.”

“Kat and Alfie looking just as happy engaged in 2025 as they did in 2003 – they have my whole heart,” wrote a second fan.

A third fan added: “It’s Kat & Alfie, it has always been Kat & Alfie and it will always be Kat & Alfie.” While a fourth viewer added: “Kat & Alfie are officially growing old together.”

A fifth fan said: “So excited about Kalfie‘s engagement. One of the things I love about Kat & Alfie is despite the hurdles they overcome they always find a way back to each other in the end. They’re also both fiercely loyal to family and their kids.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

