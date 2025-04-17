EastEnders fans raging as soap reveals Terry’s true colours: ‘none of us needs this right now’

Sonia’s dad Terry Cant showed his true colours in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, April 16), revealing himself to be just another abusive man with violent tendencies. As Bianca did some digging in an attempt to find out whether Terry could be trusted, he lashed out – grabbing her wrist as he turned nasty.

This came as Sonia accepted Terry’s offer to whisk her away to Bali in an attempt to make up for lost time. Suspicious Bianca wasn’t to be fooled though, and went to call Carol for her opinion. It was here that Terry found her… and a vicious confrontation ensued.

Terry got nasty with Bianca (Credit: BBC)

Terry turns violent as he lashes out at Bianca

As Bianca gave Terry a piece of her mind, Terry sniped back. Dredging up her past, he mocked her over the children she’d had with different fathers, likening to her ‘battleaxe’ mum.

When Bianca went in for a slap, he grabbed her wrists and snarled in her face, warning her that she needed ‘a good slap to keep her in check’ and telling her to steer clear.

A chilling moment, well played by actor Glen Davies… but is it all too soon after Reiss?

Does the show need another villain so soon after Reiss? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans dismayed as Terry reveals his nasty side

As the moment aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And many were disappointed to see Bianca and Sonia targeted by yet another monster, so soon after Reiss.

“Did we really just come out of the Reiss storyline only to instantly jump into another toxic male abuses Sonia and Bianca storyline? Seriously?” wrote one fan on Reddit. “Honestly none of us not one viewer needs this right now.”

“It’s too much,” another agreed.

“So let me get this straight, Rocky lied to her about being her father, Reiss was a murderer and held her sister hostage, so now she’s moving to Bali with a father she barely knows. Great story telling Eastenders,” sighed a third, on X.

“So Sonia exit story when she been in the show since a kid is to go away with someone who she doesn’t know anything about, and literally same as Reiss,” said a fourth.

Has the soap gone too far with its latest reveal?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

