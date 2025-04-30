EastEnders fans predict reason Joel was forced to flee Australia in sex offender twist

EastEnders fans have predicted the reason Ross’ son Joel quickly headed to Walford and was forced to flee Australia.

Viewers have been suspicious over newcomer Ross and Joel and the reason they had to run from their previous home.

But, now fans have spotted a ‘clue’ that could be the key to working out the reason behind the move.

Joel is a mysterious character (Credit: BBC)

Joel’s entrance into EastEnders

Joel arrived into Walford around a month ago as the son of Ross. Ross being the new partner of Vicki Fowler, with Vicki cheating on Spencer Moon with his best mate.

The family headed to Walford for Martin Fowler’s funeral but have since then stuck around.

It seems that Ross and Vicki are in quite a bit of debt and owe someone in Australia money.

Meanwhile, Joel has been trying to build up friendships with other Walford residents, crushing on Amy and Avani, and forming a friendship with Tommy.

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, April 29), Joel started mocking the fact that Tommy had never kissed a girl before.

He then started showing him some online pornography, telling Tommy to watch for tips if he was too scared to ‘try it out on a girl’ in real life.

What is Joel hiding? (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict sex offender twist for Joel

After Joel and Tommy’s conversation last night, fans now think that they’ve worked out why the family can’t go back to Australia. They think Joel is a sex offender. And they think Ross knows and is trying to protect him.

One fan commented: “I swear that his crimes in Oz were sex-related. Tommy might even be in danger, but there is something sinister with him.”

Another person replied: “Would make sense why the dad was pushing to stay in walford. Maybe Joel would be in trouble if he went back?”

A third person added: “Isn’t he the reason they can’t return to Australia? I reckon he’s a sex offender/rapist. He’s always had ‘slimebag vibes’ to me, tho.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

