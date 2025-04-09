EastEnders fans predict Nicky di Marco return as she’s referenced on soap

Nicky di Marco was referenced last night (Tuesday, April 8) in EastEnders, and now fans reckon a return is on the cards.

Nicky last appeared on the soap in 2000, but it seems the soap hasn’t forgotten about her.

And now fans are predicting a return for the former Walford resident, 25 years later.

Nicky left a tribute for Martin (Credit: BBC)

Nicky di Marco leaves tribute to late Martin in EastEnders

Viewers will know that Martin Fowler died in February after being crushed by a large steel beam in the aftermath of the Queen Vic fire.

He suffered from crush syndrome, dying from a heart attack, with Stacey by his side at the very end.

This week, the residents of Walford gathered to say goodbye to the much-loved market man at his funeral.

Afterwards, they all left tributes at his fruit and veg stall, including messages and framed photos.

A grieving Stacey walked over to the stall yesterday and read one of the tributes.

She then said that it was from Nicky di Marco, remembering that Martin told her all about Nicky before.

Could Nicky return? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Nicky di Marco return

Nicky di Marco was rather young when she appeared in Walford, first in 1998. She stuck around for two years yet left quite an impression on fans.

Now, 25 years since her exit, Nicky’s just been referenced. And, fans reckon this is all leading up to her return.

One fan commented: “Hold. Nicky di Marco’s name has been mentioned out the blue… Does this mean what I think it means? BRING BACK THE ITALIANS.”

Another person shared: “TWO mentions of Nicky di Marco in the last few months. The return looms.”

A third person added: “In that case I want Teresa back!”

A fourth excited fan finished: “A Nicky di Marco reference in 2025?!”

But, could she be on her way back to Walford?

