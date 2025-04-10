EastEnders fans predict Ned Porteous to return as Mark Jnr in major soap switch

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that former star Ned Porteus could return to the soap as Mark Junior – bidding farewell to Emmerdale, where he currently plays scheming Joe Tate.

Ned appeared as Mark in 2016 – the result of a one-night stand between Michelle Fowler and Grant Mitchell. He remained in the US with Michelle for the majority of his life, arriving in Walford when Phil learned of his existence after stumbling across a letter addressed to his mum, Peggy.

Mark Jr stuck around just long enough to bond with dad Grant before clearing off again, returning to Michelle in the United States a few weeks later.

With a number of the remaining Fowlers descending upon Walford for Martin’s funeral, Mark Jr and Michelle are notable for their absence – explained away by a phone call in last night’s episode. This has led some to wonder – or hope that the character might soon return to screens.

Ned Porteous to return to EastEnders following Mark Jr mention, fans hope

Writing on social media as the episode aired, fans shared their thoughts on the recent mentions of Mark Jr. And some wondered (or hoped) that it might be an omen of his return to Walford.

“With Ned Porteous likely to have a shelf life as Joe, and Vicki Fowler being recast, will he be rehired as Mark Fowler?” asked one fan.

“Another Mark Jr mention get him and Grant on my screen this year,” demanded a second. They then continued: “The amount of times Mark Jr was mentioned is giving me hope for a return for both of them later this year.”

“We need it ASAP!!!” chimed in a third.

“Second name drop of Mark Jr. Hmm,” mused a third.

Is a return to EastEnders on the cards?

Ned plays Joe Tate on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

When will Joe Tate return to Emmerdale?

This comes amid actor Ned Porteous’s absence from Emmerdale, where he plays Joe Tate. Having just nicked uncle Caleb’s kidney, Joe is lying low in Dubai, recovering from the operation.

However, he won’t be staying away for long – having developed something of an affection for local housewife Dawn. And, with Joe returning to Emmerdale next week, he may face some difficult questions sooner rather than later – particularly from Caleb, whose suspicions are beginning to grow in the wake of his stabbing.

What does Joe’s future in Emmerdale hold?

