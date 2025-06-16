EastEnders fans predict major return is coming as soap releases enigmatic trailer – but who? All the fan theories

Fans of EastEnders are convinced that a major character will return to the soap tonight (Monday, June 16), following an enigmatic set of trailers, all teasing a new (or old) arrival is headed to Walford.

The mystery began on Friday night, as the BBC followed up its usual episode with a mysterious promo showing a disembodied door on Albert Square. As the door opened, a caption read: ‘Knock, knock… who’s there?’

And who indeed? The soap continued to tease a new (or returning) arrival in Walford, following an unseen figure’s point of view as they exited the tube station. ‘Blink and you’ll miss it!’ read the caption to these posts, shared via the official X account.

New Executive Producer, meanwhile, teased that tonight’s episode will be one for the books, issuing a statement which read: “Next week marks the start of something big in Walford that we hope will get everyone talking, and it’s only just the beginning. We’ve got twists, shocks, and plenty of drama lined up for a summer you don’t want to miss.”

But who’s on their way (back?) to Walford?

Zoe left Walford by tube in 2000 (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders fans predict Zoe Slater return to EastEnders

The Sun reported last month that actress Michelle Ryan is set to reprise her role as Zoe Slater on the soap. Since then, fans have been eagerly dissecting each incoming promo for signs of a Zoe return.

It didn’t take long at all, then, before fans started speculating that Zoe’s return might be afoot.

“Zoe is going to appear the last 10 second’s of tonights episode, she’ll be the duff duff and we’ll have to wait until tomorrow I CANT BARE THE ANTICIPATION,” wrote one fan.

“It’s been along time Zoe,” joked another.

“HAPPY ZOE SLATER DAY,” cheered a third.

Max is rumoured to be on his way back (Credit: BBC)

2. Fans would love to see Max Branning back

Another big name who was rumoured to return this year is Max Branning, as played by Jake Wood. While all signs point to this mystery figure being a woman (listen closely, and you can hear the clicking of heels), this hasn’t stopped fans from hoping Max is returning tonight.

“Looking at the Slater’s house and Max’s old house. I am almost certain it is Zoe but I think there’s definitely valid grounds to guess Max. Imagine if it were both! ” wrote one fan as they unpacked the promo videos.

“It’s Max and his clicky shoes,” said another.

“Honestly the gag if it was Max and Zoe returning tonight, that’s why they’re posting the random doors, places and houses they’ve both been in,” agreed another.

Zoe hasn’t always had the best taste in men (Credit: BBC)

3. Zoe Slater and Max Branning both return to EastEnders?

The most prevailing fan theory so far has suggested that both Max and Zoe could be returning tonight – potentially as a married couple.

“Okay. Heels is making me think Zoe? But didn’t Lauren once say that Max was with her in Australia and got with her friend..? Could Zoe come back with Max?” asked a second.

“OMG imagine if Zoe & Max return together tonight and we discover that their in a relationship. I mean Max does love a Slater lady (ie his affair with Stacey Slater in 2007) )” another said.

Well, why not both?

Tanya was Max’s long-suffering wife (Credit: BBC)

4. Is Tanya Branning back for Lauren?

Going back to the heels and the apparent signs that it could be a Branning, then Jo Joyner’s Tanya is also a possibility. With the recent birth of her grandchild, and also Lauren’s recent strife, the time has never been more right for the return of mum Tanya.

“we are soooo getting tanya back,” exclaimed one fan.

“That points me to Tanya, looking at the slaters because of Stacey and Maxs old house as its also her old house!” nodded a second.

And, killing two birds with one stone, that could facilitate a Max return somewhere else down the line…

Shirley’s comeback is long overdue (Credit: BBC)

5. A Shirley Carter EastEnders return is overdue

Ever since her exit from the soap, fans have been hoping for a return for the mighty Shirley Carter, as played by Linda Henry. Shirley left Walford in 2022, following the apparent death of son Mick, but fans have long held out hope that she might one day return.

“Everyone thinks it’s Zoe Slater who’s returning to EastEnders tonight. Although she is confirmed to return to the square, I think it’s Shirley Carter who returns tonight,” said one viewer.

“Gotta be Shirley right,” commented another.

Ben’s currently behind bars (Credit: BBC)

6. Ben Mitchell return ‘confirmed’?

Another EastEnders favourite rumoured to be returning this year is Ben Mitchell. Ben is currently in prison in America, serving a sentence for credit card fraud. However, it was recently reported by The Sun that he might be headed back home for a ‘guest stint’ before a more permanent return beckons.

“Gotta be max bowden Ben Mitchell,” said one Instagram user.

“It might be Max Bowden because he wears smart shoes all the time,” said another of the so-called ‘heel clicks.’

“Imagine all these theories and it turns out just to be Ben,” joked a third.

Fans have prayed for a Roxy and Ronnie resurrection (Credit: BBC)

7. Roxy and Ronnie resurrected?

Given that viewers still aren’t over the death of Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell (and who can blame them?), there was always going to be a number of fans hoping that tonight’s twist is the return of the two sisters.

“Still think it’s Ronnie and Roxy back from the dead (fake death) and returning to @BBCEastEnders tonight,” someone commented on X.

“Imagine the gag.. everyone thinks it’s Zoe returning. Phil is sat speaking to Nigel when he gets a knock at the door.. “hello Phil” says Ronnie and Roxy,” another said.

“ronnie and roxy from the dead,” speculated a third.

Might Ben Wadey’s first act as Executive Producer be to resurrect Roxy and Ronnie?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

